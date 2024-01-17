The large number of children in one family affects the mental health of adolescents

#large #number #children #family #affects #mental #health #adolescents

Report: 10 superfoods to control bad cholesterol

According to a study published by NCBI, holidays are directly linked to higher levels of LDL cholesterol and a higher risk of developing hypercholesterolemia.

Cholesterol is a fatty substance produced by the liver that plays a vital role in our health. However, it is also linked to various health conditions, including heart attacks and strokes if present in excess amounts.

While our bodies naturally produce cholesterol, dietary choices can greatly affect its levels.

For this reason, the specialized medical website “onlymyhealth” published a report in which it revealed 10 superfoods to control bad cholesterol. Especially in the cold winter, maintaining a heart-healthy diet becomes even more important, according to Dr. Manish Itolikar at Fortis Hospital in India:

Legumes

Legumes, including beans, peas and lentils, have proven benefits in reducing LDL levels.

A 2021 study revealed that daily consumption of one cup of beans led to significantly lower LDL levels. Therefore, it is recommended to eat legumes regularly instead of refined grains and processed meats for a more heart-healthy lifestyle.

Nuts

LDL cholesterol, triglycerides and total cholesterol can be controlled by regularly eating nuts such as walnuts, almonds, cashews, peanuts and pistachios. It is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health.

Avocado

Avocados are a rich source of monounsaturated fats and fibre, which play an important role in lowering bad cholesterol.

It is recommended to incorporate it into salads or toast to reduce LDL levels.

According to a 2015 study, daily consumption of avocados leads to a clear decrease in LDL and enhances heart health.

fish

Fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids that facilitate increased HDL cholesterol and decreased LDL cholesterol.

The best way to cook fish to preserve its benefits and reduce the risk of heart disease is to steam it, so it is recommended to eat it this way.

All types of grains

A diet containing three servings of whole grains per day is associated with a 19% lower risk of heart disease, because they contain beta-glucan.

It is recommended to choose whole grains such as oats and barley to provide essential vitamins, minerals and fiber for heart health.

Fruits and berries

In order to lower bad cholesterol levels, it is recommended to eat fruits such as apples and strawberries that are rich in soluble fiber.

In addition, try to include berries as well because of their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate with a cocoa content of 75-85% is believed to have the ability to lower harmful cholesterol.

Cocoa is also known to contribute to cholesterol management due to its inclusion of compounds such as polyphenols and resveratrol.

soybean

Soybeans, as part of a heart-healthy diet, may help lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and total cholesterol.

Replace meat with tofu or cook with soybean oil to incorporate more soy into your meals.

Vegetables

Vegetables rich in fiber, antioxidants and nutrients improve LDL, HDL and total cholesterol levels.

Eating more than three servings of fruits and vegetables daily can improve heart health.

the Garlic

Garlic, which contains allicin, has been associated with lower LDL and total cholesterol.

While garlic supplements may be more effective, incorporating garlic into your diet can contribute to heart health.

In addition to these superfoods, consider adding tea, dark leafy vegetables, and extra virgin olive oil to your winter diet for comprehensive cholesterol management.

Maintaining a balanced and varied diet, along with regular exercise, is crucial for overall heart health.