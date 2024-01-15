The largest American auto show will return next year

The North American International Auto Show will return to its previous January arrangement in 2025, the next event will take place from January 10 to 20, 2025. However, the event will not be held in 2024, Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Show and the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, told Motor1.

In the automotive industry, the new year has traditionally started with the industry focusing on Detroit to learn about the latest cars and trends. The tradition was interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic, and then the event was held at the end of summer for a while, but in 2025 they will return to the usual order.

The question is whether technology will take away the focus

Pre-pandemic shows often featured concept cars and many new vehicles debuted, but since the pandemic, September events have held less excitement.

Returning to January raises another problem: in recent years, CES in Las Vegas has become a popular destination for car manufacturers, many new models or concepts are presented there, especially if the novelty involves a certain amount of technological development, notes Motor1.

