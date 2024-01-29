The largest cruise ship in the world set off on its maiden voyage

#largest #cruise #ship #world #set #maiden #voyage

Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, sailed from Miami on its maiden, seven-day cruise around the Caribbean. The floating amusement park arouses admiration in some people and fear in others. Ecologists indicate that the unit may be responsible for the emission of methane – a greenhouse gas much more dangerous than carbon dioxide.

Icon of the Seas w porcie w Miami /AA/ABACA /East News

Icon of the Seas w liczbach:

– weighs 250 thousand tone

– it is 365 meters long, which is about 5 times longer than the Titanic

– can take on board approx. 10,000 people

– ticket prices range from $1,723 to $2,639 per person

– has 2,800 cabins, 40 restaurants, 7 swimming pools, 6 water slides, nightclubs, an ice rink, theaters and a tree-covered park

The godfather of the unit is the footballer Lionel Messi, currently playing for Inter Miami. The athlete took part in the traditional ceremony of breaking a bottle of champagne on the bow of the ship, which is supposed to bring good luck.

The ship was built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. The investment cost Royal Caribbean International almost $2 billion.

/AA/ABACA /East News

The ship is 365 meters long. With full sun and heat, the cruise ship is now heading towards the Lesser Antilles at a speed of almost 20 knots. Due to its size and style, the giant may resemble a cake, but the size of… an elongated large stadium.

There are also people there like at a match. There are over 2,800 cabins, and a crew of well over two thousand people can serve up to seven thousand passengers. Among those working on the giant are orchestra musicians and their own theater troupe, composed not only of people, but also… monkeys. There is also a permanent resident golden retriever dog.

There are two aqua parks and a park on board, seven swimming pools and a waterfall, 40 restaurants, discos and bars, including a swim-and-tonic water bar and a bionic bar operated by robots, a walkway hanging over the sea, a rope park hanging over the ocean, a dome with fountains, aqua dome, aqua theater, cinema, casino, jogging track and ice rink, tennis court and basketball court.

Icon of The Seas has a displacement five times larger than the Titanic. The hull is one hundred meters longer and twenty meters wider. From the top deck, a passenger could look down into the Titanic’s chimneys.

The ship, if it were moved, for example, to Marszałkowska in Warsaw, to the section between Aleje Jerozolimskie and pl. Constitution, it would barely fit the width between the buildings, and if its stern was at the height of the Novotel, its bow would be behind Hoża. In Krakow, it would stretch along Grodzka Street – from the outlet to the Market Square to the church of St. Peter and Paul. In addition, it would significantly exceed the buildings on Marszałkowska Street, not to mention the tenement houses on Grodzka Street.

The construction, which cost two billion dollars, is also a great deal for… the Finns. The ship was built by the shipyard in Turku, which provides the entire region with life. The plant is already building another, equally large cruise ship for Royal Caribbean.

The cheapest double cabin for a week’s cruise costs the equivalent of almost fifteen thousand zlotys. For the most luxurious version (three-level cabin) – almost half a million zlotys per week.

However, anyone who wants to spend their holidays in the Icon of the Seas will have to wait anyway. Those who predicted the end of the era of cruises on large cruise ships during the pandemic may be surprised because there are no vacancies until… 2026.

It is easier to find a place on other floating giants. The six largest in the world belong to the same company, whose fleet – apart from Icon of The Seas – includes Symphony of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas.

However, as the president of Royal Caribbean International says, the Icon of the Seas is “the culmination of over fifty years of creating unforgettable memories and the company’s great commitment to those who love vacations.”

Royal Caribbean is one of the largest companies in the ocean vacation market. Several million people use its services annually. There are more such cruise concerns in the industry, American ones dominate, including Disney’s ocean lines. Each of these companies has annual turnover in the billions of dollars.

The industry took on water during the pandemic, but not only did it not go to the bottom, but now it is on the rise and growing faster than other branches of the international tourist economy. Within three years, the industry’s turnover is expected to increase by at least twenty percent.

The Icon of the Seas is an offer mainly for families. But cruise ships meet various needs and the available offer is constantly expanding.

You can sail not only on large rivers, to the Arctic, to distant islands, but also specifically to devote yourself to diving somewhere, to circumnavigate the world and explore it in great detail. The longest onboard holiday of this type offered lasts… three and a half years.

/AA/ABACA /East News

Not everyone likes these giant ships. In recent years, there has been much talk about the fight against ships undertaken by the few permanent residents of Venice. The fight, as it turns out, was effective.

Resistance to the visits of such floating towns is growing especially in Europe, where the inhabitants of e.g. Barcelona, ​​Amsterdam or Bruges have had enough of air pollution caused by the powerful engines of cruise ships and have doubts whether the sudden landing of thousands of tourists who come for a few hours and sometimes leave more garbage than money, it’s real profit.

Companies are trying to do something about it by widely advertising their efforts to reduce the burden on the environment. However, the Icon of the Seas still burns a quarter of a million liters of liquefied LNG a day. This is as much as can be stored in the fully fueled tanks of several thousand cars.

However, environmentalists believe that the construction of such a huge cruise ship is a “step in the wrong direction”.

Bryan Comer, director of the Maritime Program at the International Council on Clean Transport (ICCT), was quoted by as warning that a ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) will emit extremely harmful methane into the atmosphere.

We estimate that the use of LNG as a marine fuel increases greenhouse gas emissions over the entire life cycle of the ship by over 120%. greater than when using a conventional drive, he said.

A report recently published by ICCT shows that the methane emissions from LNG-powered ships examined so far were higher than assumed by regulations. Reducing the production of this greenhouse gas into the atmosphere is, in turn, necessary to fight climate change.

Royal Caribbean International, however, claims that Icon of the Seas is 24%. more energy efficient than required by the International Maritime Organization.

/AA/ABACA /East News

/Marco Bello /East News

