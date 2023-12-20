The largest gaming trade fair in the world is finally dead

#largest #gaming #trade #fair #world #finally #dead

The era of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is over. The official announcement from the Entertainment Software Industry Association (ESA) came after E3 was canceled in 2023 due to a lack of interest from the gaming industry. The future of the trade fair was already in great jeopardy due to rumors of cancellations until 2025 and the growing popularity of alternative events such as the “Summer Game Fest”.

E3’s importance to the gaming world has been undeniable for decades. The trade fair started in 1995 and maintained its appeal until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The online version of E3 in 2021, as well as the cancellations in 2022 and 2023, already indicated the end.

The changing habits of gamers during the pandemic and the withdrawal of some of the association’s former partners, who announce their games in other ways, significantly influenced the decision. The introduction of alternative events and the trend of large gaming companies to distance themselves from E3 have made the former “Mecca of video gamers” unprofitable. Commenting on the decision, Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO of ESA, said: “We know it is difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but given the new opportunities our industry has to engage fans and partners “It’s the right thing to do.”

Also Read:  Appearance of Solar Flare, the Largest Solar Explosion in Recent Years

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The challenge of hotel infrastructure
The challenge of hotel infrastructure
Posted on
Beeper will require a Mac to use iMessage on Android – Tablets and Phones – News
Beeper will require a Mac to use iMessage on Android – Tablets and Phones – News
Posted on
VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
Posted on
VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News