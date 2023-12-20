The largest gaming trade fair in the world is finally dead

#largest #gaming #trade #fair #world #finally #dead

The era of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is over. The official announcement from the Entertainment Software Industry Association (ESA) came after E3 was canceled in 2023 due to a lack of interest from the gaming industry. The future of the trade fair was already in great jeopardy due to rumors of cancellations until 2025 and the growing popularity of alternative events such as the “Summer Game Fest”.

E3’s importance to the gaming world has been undeniable for decades. The trade fair started in 1995 and maintained its appeal until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The online version of E3 in 2021, as well as the cancellations in 2022 and 2023, already indicated the end.

The changing habits of gamers during the pandemic and the withdrawal of some of the association’s former partners, who announce their games in other ways, significantly influenced the decision. The introduction of alternative events and the trend of large gaming companies to distance themselves from E3 have made the former “Mecca of video gamers” unprofitable. Commenting on the decision, Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO of ESA, said: “We know it is difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but given the new opportunities our industry has to engage fans and partners “It’s the right thing to do.”