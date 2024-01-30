The largest Slovak bank lowers mortgage interest rates

#largest #Slovak #bank #lowers #mortgage #interest #rates

Slovenská sporiteľňa reports that from February 1, 2024, it will change the amount of interest rates for housing loans for the most popular fixations.

“They will be cheaper by 0.2 percentage points,” Lukáš Havlík from the bank’s corporate communications informed Aktuality.sk.

How do interest rates on a housing loan from Slovenská sporiteľna (pa) change?

1-year fixed rate from 4.79% (previously 4.99%)

3-year fixed rate from 4.99% (5.19%)

5-year fixed from 4.99% (5.19%)

10-year fixed from 5.39% (no change)

15-year fixed from 5.39% (no change)

A smaller bank recently cut interest rates

Mortgages began to rapidly increase in price from the beginning of 2022 and this trend has continued practically until now. Last year, only UniCredit Bank was an exception several times, which reduced its mortgage interest rates for a certain period.

“During the cooling of the credit market, we are accommodating those interested in a mortgage who are considering buying real estate,” she defended her move every time.

Last week, another banking institution decided to go “against the current”, the Index pointed out, saying that this is the first drop in rates since the summer of 2022. According to the server, this could indicate that interest rates on mortgages may reach their peak.

“365.bank proceeded to adjust interest rates in the context of its business strategy,” Linda Valko Gáliková from the institution’s PR and external communications told Aktuality.sk.

According to her, the bank wants to focus on the growth of active clients within the framework of this strategy, i.e. clients who bank with it every day.

According to this bank, however, there is no global reduction in interest rates, but a change in the structure of their calculation due to the policy of discounts, added Valko Gáliková.

There is still a risk, says the analyst

However, according to financial analyst OVB Allfinanz Slovensko Marián Búlik, the recent move by 365.bank is far from an indicator that mortgage interest growth has reached its peak and rates will only decrease from now on.

“On the contrary, there is still a real risk that mortgage interest rates in Slovakia will not only not fall during this year, but may start to rise, despite the fact that the ECB’s base rates should start to fall in several steps in the second half of 2024,” said the expert.

