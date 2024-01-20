The Largest Stars in the Universe That Rival the Size of UY Scuti

#Largest #Stars #Universe #Rival #Size #Scuti

SPACE — UY Scuti is known as the most massive star in the universe. UY Scuti is a hyper-giant star with a radius about 1,700 times larger than the radius of the sun.

Nearly 5 billion suns could fit inside a star the size of UY Scuti. However, even though its radius is very wide, UY Scuti is not the heaviest star.

The heaviest star is R136a1, which has a mass of about 300 times the mass of the sun but only about 30 solar radii. Meanwhile, even though UY Scuti is very large, it only weighs about 30 times the mass of the sun.

However, there are many stars whose radius is close to UY Scuti and are among the most massive stars in the universe.

In fact, there are at least 30 stars whose radii approach or exceed the estimated size of the smallest UY Scuti. Reporting from Spacehere are the largest stars in the universe:

WOH G64

WOH G64 was once thought to be about 3,000 times as wide as the sun. However the most recent measurements in 2009 were published in The Astronomical Journal This star is said to be about 1,504 times as wide as the sun.

It is a red hypergiant star in the Large Magellanic Cloud, which is a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. Like the UY Scuti, the WOH G64 also varies in brightness.

Westerlund 1-26

Westerlund 1-26, its size is more than 1,500 times the width of the sun.

NML Cygni

NML Cygni is about 1,639 times as wide as the sun, according to a 2012 paper in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. According to a 2020 paper in the journal Astrophysics of Galaxies, KY Cygni is close to 1,033 times the width of the sun.

VY Canis Mayoris

VY Canis Majoris is 1,420 times the width of the sun, in a 2012 paper in the journal Solar and Stellar Astrophysics. This red hypergiant star was once estimated to be 1,800 to 2,200 times the width of the sun.

However, new measurements take it to more realistic dimensions. Some sources still list him as the biggest star.