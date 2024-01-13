The largest uranium producer warned of a drop in planned production

#largest #uranium #producer #warned #drop #planned #production

Kazatomprom says sulfuric acid shortages and delays in new fields create production challenges that could last until 2025.

Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium miner, has warned it is likely to miss its production targets in the next two years, adding another supply risk as demand for nuclear fuel recovers.

The company, which is controlled by the Kazakh government through its sovereign wealth fund, said on Friday that a shortage of sulfuric acid and construction delays at newly developed fields created production challenges that could last until 2025. The company will outline the likely impact on production in an update until February 1.

The failure adds to a list of supply challenges that have helped catapult uranium prices to 15-year highs, with last year’s coup in Niger cutting off supplies to European reactors and key miner Cameco Corp. lowered its production targets due to challenges in Canadian operations. Many mines were closed as prices collapsed after the Fukushima disaster, and operators are now racing to bring them back to work as demand recovers.

The global drive for decarbonisation and turmoil in energy markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have helped revive the nuclear industry, with governments increasingly keen to sign off on new projects despite cost overruns and delays that continue to plague the sector.

Uranium stocks rallied globally this week after the United States said it was inviting bids to increase domestic production of nuclear fuel, known as HALEU, in a bid to bolster national energy security. The UK also said it would build another large-scale nuclear power plant, outside Electricite de France SA’s current projects, as the country plans its biggest expansion of nuclear power in 70 years.

Britain will also invest up to £300m to increase production of HALEU, which is currently only produced commercially in Russia.

The war in Ukraine has sparked efforts to ease dependence on Russian nuclear enrichment facilities, which are powered by mines in Kazakhstan. The growing interdependence between the two countries has caused turmoil at Kazatomprom, with the sale of a stake in a huge new mine to Russia in 2022 prompting an exodus of senior managers.

The deal for part of the Budenovskoe mine, which is expected to become the world’s largest source of uranium, with Russian nuclear power monopoly Rosatom was concluded in late 2022, sources familiar with the matter said. The deal was pushed by Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund against the will of Kazatomprom management, they added.

Kazatomprom said on Friday it was committed to meeting its contractual obligations to existing customers in 2024. Production plans for 2025 are subject to “significant supply chain risks”, the company added.