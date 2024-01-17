The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered trailer shows all the new features

Developer Naughty Dog has released a fresh trailer for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, which puts all the new features of the PS5 version in the spotlight. This ranges from the brand new expansions for the guitar free play, to the No Return survival mode and more.

Coolly, the game also offers a handful of new accessability options, on top of the ones already present in the original release. That made the experience even more accessible for players with disabilities.

We also get the Lost Levels with a lot of extra commentaries from the makers, such as Neil Druckmann and actors Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson and many more.

Last but not least, there are the cool PS5 features, such as support for the DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as well as 3D audio.

Don’t feel like buying the full game again? Then you can simply upgrade to the remaster for about 10 euros. That upgrade is possible for both the physical and digital versions of the game. Anyone who has the physical disc only needs to insert the disc into the PS5 so that the system can indicate an upgrade option.

