The Last of Us Part II documentary is coming

It was planned from the beginning, but the coronavirus epidemic intervened.

A few days before the launch of The Last of Us Part II Remastered, which will first come to PlayStation 5 and then probably also to computers, Naughty Dog made a big announcement.

It is not yet known when Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II will be available, but it will be added to the game with a patch and will presumably be available for viewing on YouTube. Documenting the creation of the game began back in 2016, but the project was stopped due to COVID, and it was completely written off within the company for a long time. Recently, however, the footage was discovered and work began on editing the documentary.

Most fans of The Last of Us may not know, but a documentary of this kind, Grounded: Making the Last of Us, was released about the first game and can be viewed freely on YouTube.

