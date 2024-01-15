The Last of Us: Part II Remastered gets some new trophies

#Part #Remastered #trophies

This week, Naughty Dog is re-releasing The Last of Us: Part II in a remastered form for the PS5. In addition to the main story, we also get a roguelike mode called ‘No Return’ (not suitable for people with a pacemaker). The latter will bring its own Trophies, so Trophy hunters: pay attention!

A total of 13 new Trophies will be added to the game, which you can earn by playing No Return (the remaining Trophies are all the same as the Trophies from the original). The new additions are a separate list, so you won’t need them if you want to achieve the Platinum Trophy. Additionally, this remaster will have an ‘auto-pop’ feature, where all trophies you earned in the original will be automatically re-earned when you start the remaster.

Check out all the additions to the list below.

Gold

May Your Death Be Swift
– Win a Daily Run of No Return on Grounded difficulty

Bronze

Mixed Bag
– Get kills with 5 different weapons in an Assault encounter in No Return

Become The Hunter
– Kill 12 enemies in a Hunted encounter in No Return

Got Your Back
– Win a round of Holdout without your ally falling below 70% health in No Return

Bugs
– Open the safe in Capture without killing any enemies in No Return

Roll Call
– Win a run with every character in No Return

Modded
– Complete an encounter with each Mod in No Return

Risk Taker
– Complete five gambits in one run of No Return

Also Read:  House Flipper 2 is out

Good Riddance
– Beat all bosses

Team Ellie
– Complete all Ellie faction challenge tracks

Team Abby
– Complete all Abby faction challenge tracks

True Strength
– Get an S rank on an encounter

May Your Survival Be Long
– Win a Daily Run of No Return

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The meeting goes better with the BlitzWolf microport
The meeting goes better with the BlitzWolf microport
Posted on
TAX RESOURCES – The administration opts for continuity
TAX RESOURCES – The administration opts for continuity
Posted on
The idea of ​​merging public media should be much better “sold” to the public / Article
The idea of ​​merging public media should be much better “sold” to the public / Article
Posted on
Radio DJ Dennis Ruyer not to JOE after all: ‘Girlfriend slept in guest bed in protest’ | Media
Radio DJ Dennis Ruyer not to JOE after all: ‘Girlfriend slept in guest bed in protest’ | Media
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News