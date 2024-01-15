The Last of Us: Part II Remastered gets some new trophies

#Part #Remastered #trophies

This week, Naughty Dog is re-releasing The Last of Us: Part II in a remastered form for the PS5. In addition to the main story, we also get a roguelike mode called ‘No Return’ (not suitable for people with a pacemaker). The latter will bring its own Trophies, so Trophy hunters: pay attention!

A total of 13 new Trophies will be added to the game, which you can earn by playing No Return (the remaining Trophies are all the same as the Trophies from the original). The new additions are a separate list, so you won’t need them if you want to achieve the Platinum Trophy. Additionally, this remaster will have an ‘auto-pop’ feature, where all trophies you earned in the original will be automatically re-earned when you start the remaster.

Check out all the additions to the list below.

Gold

May Your Death Be Swift

– Win a Daily Run of No Return on Grounded difficulty

Bronze

Mixed Bag

– Get kills with 5 different weapons in an Assault encounter in No Return

Become The Hunter

– Kill 12 enemies in a Hunted encounter in No Return

Got Your Back

– Win a round of Holdout without your ally falling below 70% health in No Return

Bugs

– Open the safe in Capture without killing any enemies in No Return

Roll Call

– Win a run with every character in No Return

Modded

– Complete an encounter with each Mod in No Return

Risk Taker

– Complete five gambits in one run of No Return

Good Riddance

– Beat all bosses

Team Ellie

– Complete all Ellie faction challenge tracks

Team Abby

– Complete all Abby faction challenge tracks

True Strength

– Get an S rank on an encounter

May Your Survival Be Long

– Win a Daily Run of No Return