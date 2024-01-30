The Last Salsa Dance before the Atmosphere Burns Over the South Pacific

#Salsa #Dance #Atmosphere #Burns #South #Pacific

SPACE — Launched in 2000, the Cluster is a unique constellation consisting of four identical spacecraft wandering in orbit. They investigated interactions between the sun and Earth’s magnetosphere, which provides our shield against charged gases, energetic particles and magnetic fields from our star.

Planned to operate for two years, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Cluster mission has now spent almost 24 years in orbit. Over the past two and a half decades, Cluster observations have resulted in the publication of more than 3,200 scientific papers, and counting.

Cluster data has provided scientists with important insights into the sun’s impact on the Earth’s environment and the processes occurring within the Earth’s magnetosphere. They also improve our understanding of the potential for dangerous space weather.

The Sun-Earth relationship remains an important topic of study, especially during the current period of high solar activity. The 11-year solar cycle, solar maximum or solar peak will occur towards the end of 2024.

The Cluster satellites will continue to make observations until September 2024. During the last few months of their scientific activity, the four satellites will pass through regions where charged particles are accelerated before producing auroras on Earth. The researchers will take advantage of this rare opportunity to study this region of particles using instruments on several satellites simultaneously.

Decades of data stored in the Cluster’s science archives will continue to generate new science, even long after their mission ends. With these data sets, researchers can revisit and reanalyze past events, perform new statistical analyses, and apply new machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques.

Salsa final dance

The four Cluster satellites are Rumba, Salsa, Samba, and Tango. Of the four, Salsa will be the first satellite to plunge back into Earth’s atmosphere.

Operators at ESA’s ESOC mission control center performed four maneuvers this January to lower Salsa’s orbit. They are preparing for the satellite to re-enter the atmosphere safely in September. The target is a sparsely populated region in the Southern Pacific Ocean.

“The Cluster satellites have very eccentric orbits that are strongly influenced by the gravitational pull of the sun and moon,” said Head of Inner Solar System Mission Operations at ESOC, Bruno Sousa.

Sometimes, they descend sharply, more than 30 kilometers in one orbit. Other times, they don’t come down at all.

This month, Sousa said, they changed Salsa’s orbit to ensure it could make its final sharp descent from an altitude of 110 km to 80 km in September. “This gives us as much control as possible over where the spacecraft will hit the atmosphere and start moving, burning up,” Sousa said.

