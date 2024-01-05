The last step left to return to the NBA? Draymond Green has been cleared to practice with the Warriors – NBA – Basketball

#step #left #return #NBA #Draymond #Green #cleared #practice #Warriors #NBA #Basketball

NBA Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s performance in emotional control has not been ideal in the past two seasons. He is currently suspended indefinitely by the league. However, according to ESPN reports, Green has been suspended by the league since December 13 last year. He has been allowed to return to the Warriors training ground to practice together in the next few days, which also means that he is likely to resume playing in the near future.

Draymond Green has been cleared to practice with the Warriors. Image source: GettyImages

The Warriors’ game against the Denver Nuggets today is the 11th game that Green has missed since being suspended. ESPN reports pointed out that Green is currently preparing to join the team for training and regain his game status as soon as possible. This is also his return to the game. The last step before the game.

Green’s emotional control on the court has gotten worse in recent years. During the playoffs last season, he “stepped on the chest” of rival Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis. At that time, he swallowed A second-level flagrant foul was committed and he was suspended for one game.

(Green stepped on Sabonis’s chest seriously in the playoffs last season)

In the 2023-2024 season, Green still showed no improvement. In the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 15, just 1 minute and 43 seconds into the game, a conflict broke out between Jaden McDaniels and Klay Thompson. When Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert intervened, Green actually used a chokehold that shocked everyone and forcefully pulled Gobert away. Naturally, Green had to receive a second-level vicious foul at that time. The league also issued a ruling the next day, banning Green for five games. Punishment.

Although the league punished Green with a suspension in these two conflicts, judging from Green’s past criminal record, everyone believed that the punishment was too light. In addition, the league has stated that this was “in view of Green’s past bad record.” The verdict made makes people wonder, if there is no past record, don’t the current actions deserve more punishment? It is indeed doubtful whether the warning will be effective.

(Green performed a chokehold attack in the conflict between the Warriors and Timberwolves last year)

The most recent incident occurred on December 12 last year, when the Warriors played against the Phoenix Suns. Green punched Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and neck during the game, triggering criticism from all walks of life. Green was also on the court. His violent behavior was so excessive that he was suspended indefinitely by the league.

Many people interpret this indefinite ban as a hope for Green to calm down temporarily, but at the same time, they do not limit the number of games to be suspended. They only mean that Green can be allowed to play if he meets the relevant standards. This “standard” has considerable room for imagination. After Green was suspended, he mainly conducted relevant meetings and psychological consultation procedures in accordance with regulations. The Warriors team, the league and the players union have also been concerned about his recovery progress.

(The whole story of Green punching Nurkic)

According to US media reports, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed in an interview that he had almost no contact with Green during the past period, but he still sent some brief messages. Kerr said: “We have been sending him Space, he also gives us space, which is good for both sides.”

In the past 10 games that Green has missed, the Warriors have achieved 6 wins and 4 losses, but their record is only ranked 11th in the Western Conference. During this period, third-year player Jonathan Kuminga has been the starter. According to ESPN, even if Green After returning to the team, Kerr seems to be interested in keeping Kuminga starting this season.

After last season, whether Green will stay with the Warriors has become the focus of attention in the world. In the end, Green completed a four-year US$100 million contract extension with the Warriors last summer. At this stage, no salary will be paid during the suspension process. This time If the suspension is less than 20 games, Green will lose about $150,000 per game; if it is more than 20 games, he will lose about $200,000 per game. Relatively speaking, the Warriors can save every game he misses. Minimum $500,000 luxury tax.

