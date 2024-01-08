The last two women’s tournaments before the “Australian Open” start with surprises – Tennis – Sportacentrs.com

There were no clear favorites in any of these matches. The biggest surprise according to bookmakers’ coefficients – in Adelaide, the Spaniard Cristina Buksa (WTA 61) defeated the Italian Jasmine Paolini (WTA 30) 6:3 and 6:3, although the odds of 1.33 were offered for the victory of the top-ranked tennis player.

Marta Kostyuk (#41), who was considered the favorite in the Ukrainian derby, lived up to her expectations (1.66 success rate) and defeated Angelina Kalinin (#28) 7:6 and 6:1.

Czech Barbora Krejčikova (#10) and Brazilian Beatrice Hadada-Maija (#11) also lost in the first round of Adelaide, clearing the way for the Latvian tennis leader (#12) to the “top 10”. Alona Ostapenko has risen to the 11th position in the “live” ranking, eight points behind the coveted top ten. Ostapenko needs to overcome two rounds in Adelaide to reach the top 10 (if the closest ones don’t get much further). The first game will be on January 9 at 2.00 against Romanian Sorana Kirsty (#26).

Due to the rain, there was no qualification for the Australian Open today. The games scheduled for today were postponed to tomorrow, so Latvia’s second racket, Darja Semenistaja, could make her debut on Wednesday.

