The last unused Zircon missile against the Ukrainians: will the Russians pull this “card”? | Business

Russian forces have already used almost their entire arsenal of weapons against Ukraine, including Iran’s Shahed drones and possibly North Korea’s ballistic missiles, but there is still one missile that hasn’t been used, the 3M22 Cirkon.

The latter is a “hypersonic” missile designed to attack ships or land objects.

This missile is carried and launched by submarines or ships with UKSK 3C14 universal missile launch systems, which launch Kalibr cruise missiles and Onyx anti-tank missiles.

It is true that the publicly announced specifications of this missile depend on the source and have changed over time.

initially, the Russian Ministry of Defense talked about the fact that their operating range is up to 400 km, the flight speed is up to Mach six, and the warhead weight is 300 kg.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin later announced different specifications: he said the missile had a range of 1,000 km, a flight speed of up to Mach 9, and a launch date of 2022. in May, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the launch of the Zircon “at a distance of about 1,000 km” during tests.

Currently, the known carriers of these missiles are the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” and the nuclear submarine “K-560 Severodvinsk”. In order to use the “Zirkon”, both ships had to be additionally adapted.

Both aircraft carriers are based at the base of the Russian Northern Fleet. Therefore, despite the presence of these missiles, it is doubtful whether they will be used for attacks against Ukraine from ships. However, this does not mean that it is impossible to use them in another way.

