The Latest Adventures of Peter Pan – Star of Neverland (Season 2, Episode 14)

m2 / Petőfi TV

Star of Neverland

Season 2, episode 14

The main characters of the episodes with stunning visuals are Peter Pan and his best friend, the hot-headed fairy Tinker Bell. Curiosity leads Peter to present-day London, where he meets his old friends again: Wendy and her brothers John and Michael, and their dog Newfy. The small group flies around London, only to arrive in Neverland and fall into even more exciting adventures, where the children who live there have been impatiently waiting for them. On the magical islands, the children meet mermaids, dragons, Indians, talking trees and flowers, and even Santa Claus himself makes an appearance. Of course, even in Neverland, life is not all fun and games, Peter Pan’s archenemy, Captain Hook and his evil pirates are trying to defeat the children’s army. The one-armed pirate is more evil than ever, but time has also moved on: Other evil forces appear in Neverland, and in order to stop them, Péter and Hook are often forced to team up. The 26 episodes of the series reveal, among other things, that even Neverland must be cleaned, what kind of birthday present a boy who never wants to grow up is happy with, or how to prevent nightmares. We also get an answer to what happens when Captain Hook disappears, and how the huge party organized in the Indian Village ends. In the tale, London’s modern landmarks such as Tower Bridge, the London Eye, Big Ben, the dignified Trafalgar Square, or Kensington Park, where you will meet the boy’s own statue.