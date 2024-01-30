The latest details about Traian Băsescu’s state of health. What happens to the former president

#latest #details #Traian #Băsescus #state #health #president

There is new information about the state of health of Traian Băsescu, hospitalized since last week due to a viral infection.

Traian Băsescu spent several days hospitalized in the Infectious Diseases section of the Military Hospital in the capital.

The flu made the former president of Romania go to the doctor, but his older ailments led the doctors to keep him under observation for a while.

The general condition of former president Traian Băsescu is still slightly altered, according to Știrile PRO TV sources, but his evolution is favorable.

The former head of state is undergoing antibiotic treatment and would be discharged on Wednesday.

What ailments does Traian Băsescu have?

Traian Băsescu was diagnosed with the flu and is admitted to the Military Hospital in the capital. According to some sources, the former president of Romania suffers from several health problems, complains of fatigue and speaks with difficulty.

According to those close to him, Traian Băsescu would also have atherosclerosis, a chronic disease that involves hardening and narrowing of the arteries as a result of fat deposits. In addition, he would also have hypertension.

In 2014, when he was still head of state, he was also diagnosed with pulmonary emphysema, which has the effect of reducing the quality of life because the patient gets tired very quickly.

