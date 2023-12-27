The latest technological advances in Chilean medicine

#latest #technological #advances #Chilean #medicine

In an unprecedented advance for Chilemedicine is being transformed by the convergence of artificial intelligence and robotics, evidenced by the Magnetic Assisted Robotic Surgery (MARS). This clinical robotic assistant, already operational at the Luis Tisné Hospital in Peñalolén, performs abdominal surgeries with remarkable precision and efficiency, marking a milestone as the second robot of its type in the world and the first in Latin America.

Furthermore, innovation extends to prototypes such as “Physical twin”, which seek to interactively replicate organs to improve medical understanding and, in turn, contribute to a new era in optical technology and artificial intelligence. These advances not only promise to improve medical procedures and treatments, but also address global deficiencies in health services. The combination of cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence ushers in an exciting era in medicine, where science and Technology comes together to redefine healthcare and provide a better quality of life for patients. See more in the video