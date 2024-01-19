The Latvian president signed the civil partnership law

Last November, the Latvian parliament adopted a package of laws related to the establishment of the partnership institute, proposed by the Minister of Justice Inese Libina-Egnerė. Among other things, the new legal partnership institute will be able to be applied to persons of the same sex – they will be able to legalize and register their relationship.

