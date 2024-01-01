The Latvian U-20 hockey team enters the quarterfinals of the world championship / Article

#Latvian #U20 #hockey #team #enters #quarterfinals #world #championship #Article

The Latvian national team scored one victory in four games, but that was enough to take the 4th place in Group A and continue the tournament in Sweden in the quarterfinals.

In the fight for a place in the semi-finals, the Latvian ice hockey players will meet the USA team on Tuesday, which won all four games against Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Norway in subgroup B.

The strongest team in Group A, Sweden, will play against the Swiss juniors in the quarter-finals, the Slovakian national team will meet the Finns, and the Czechs will be the opponents of the Canadian ice hockey players.

The game between Canada and Germany was still tied 3-3 in the final third, until the favorites of the match secured the victory with a three-goal lead. The Germans will have to meet the Norwegian national team in a rematch to stay in the elite.

It has already been announced that the Latvian national team started the tournament with three losses to Sweden (0:6), Canada (0:10) and Finland (0:4), until they beat their peers from Germany (6:2). On the other hand, USA hockey players had victories over Norway (4:1), Switzerland (11:3), Czech Republic (4:3 in shootouts) and Slovakia (10:2).

The U-20 world champions will be announced in Gothenburg on January 5.

