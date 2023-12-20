The Lausanne-Geneva motorway is 60 years old: The epic of the A1 which boosted the Lake Geneva region

#LausanneGeneva #motorway #years #epic #boosted #Lake #Geneva #region

– The epic of the A1 which boosted the Lake Geneva region

Scheduled for Expo 64, the mother of Swiss highways was opened on December 20, 1963. It was necessary to “show what the Swiss people are capable of”.

Published today at 6:32 a.m.

In 1963, the highway between Nyon and Chavannes-de-Bogis. Motorists are discovering a new way of driving, sometimes achieving “quite extraordinary feats”, according to the police.

Geneva Tribune – Archives

The event is resounding and occurs – extremely rare for a construction site – before its time. 60 years ago to the day, on December 20, 1963, the Lausanne-Geneva motorway opened to motorists, well before the inauguration scheduled for April 23, 1964. Users took time to get to grips with a new way to ride. This first motorway section in the country, without speed limits, challenges lovers of frantic speeds. At the same time, cyclists and pedestrians are sometimes unaware that this artery is not dedicated to them.