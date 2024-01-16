The law on land registration must be respected

Knowledge problem. This is the question raised by the land department regarding what was discussed with an official of this department.

“One of the causes of conflicts, fraud and abuse is the lack of knowledge about land registration laws,” said Hanitriniaina Eliane Mara, land and property inspector.

Recently, land theft in Isahafa has generated a big problem, so this statement is of great use. It is worth mentioning that there are several steps to go through before land is registered in a person’s name and everyone must follow this rule.

It is important to emphasize that this law must be respected and that it is already written on a notice in each land office. This encompasses the specificities of all types of terrain. “To avoid confusion and abuse, it is essential to go to a land office. After that, it is imperative to contact a land manager to be able to get rid of a deception,” underlined this manager.

It is nevertheless clear that before being able to register land in a person’s name, there are several steps to go through, which is why it is essential to go through a land office.

However, the Land Department cannot reject a land registration if all responsible parties have signed the document. Another reason to comply with the law.

Miora Raharisolo