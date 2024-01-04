The law that allows drivers with a category B license to also drive motorcycles, challenged by Iohannis at the Constitutional Court

#law #drivers #category #license #drive #motorcycles #challenged #Iohannis #Constitutional #Court

The law which provides that the category B driver’s license is also valid for certain types of motorcycles, if the driver is 24 years old and the license issued for category B was obtained at least three years ago, was attacked by President Klaus Iohannis at the Constitutional Court. The normative act was adopted by the deputies in December, after it had been voted on in the summer and returned to Parliament by Iohannis for re-examination.

Driving license Photo: Hotnews

The law was voted by the Parliament in June, but was sent back for re-examination by the President Klaus Iohannis. On December 19, the Chamber of Deputies voted again on this normative act.

What the law adopted by the Parliament provides

The normative act extends the validity of driving licenses issued for category B and for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cc, with a maximum power of 11 kW and a power-to-weight ratio of no more than 0.1 kW/kg, category A1. Certain conditions are also established for category B license holders who want to drive motorcycles of the type mentioned.

“The driving licenses issued for category B are also valid for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cm3, with a maximum power of 11 kW and with a power/weight ratio of no more than 0.1 kW/kg, category A1.

The license holders must be at least 24 years old, the license for category B obtained for at least three years and provide proof of completion of 10 hours of practical training in an authorized vehicle driver training unit”, the draft law states review

The certificate obtained is registered in the National Register of Learners managed by the Romanian Road Authority, and the information about its possession is transmitted electronically to the General Directorate of Driving Licenses and Registrations in order to enter the appropriate mentions in the National Register of Driving Licenses and Registered Vehicles “.

The normative act can be consulted here

Why is Iohannis reporting to the Constitutional Court?

According to a press release from the Presidential Administration, the president is referring the Constitutional Court, on the grounds that the law was adopted by the Parliament in violation of several articles of the Constitution.

What Iohannis says in the notification to the CCR – the full document:

“On July 7, 2023, pursuant to art. 77 para. (2) of the Constitution, the President of Romania requested the re-examination of the law by the Parliament, for the following reasons: 1. the wrong placement of the legislative intervention in para. (1) of art. 241 which regulates the procedure for issuing driving licenses. This was supposed to aim at completing para. (2) of art. 241, which refers to the right to drive vehicles on public roads, and not para. (1) of art. 241; 2. the lack of clarity of the law from the perspective of how the proof of the completion of the 10 hours of practical training will be made, if this proof must be physically held and presented in the event of a control by each driver of vehicles, together with the driver’s license; 3. the lack of clarity of the legislator’s intention to grant the right to the holders of driving licenses issued for category B to drive only motorcycles with automatic transmission of category A1.

On December 27, 2023, following the re-examination, the Parliament sent for promulgation the Law for completing art. 241 para. (2) of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 195/2002 regarding traffic on public roads. According to the criticized law, in article 241 paragraph (2) of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 195/2002, after letter g) a new letter is inserted, lit. g1), with the following content “g¹) driving licenses issued for category B are also valid for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cmc, with a maximum power of 11 kW and with a power/weight ratio of no more than 0.1 kW/kg, category A1, provided that license holders are at least 24 years old, have at least 2 years of driving experience for vehicle category B and provide proof, through a certificate, that they have completed a course of practical training of at least 10 hours in this regard in an authorized vehicle driver training unit. The certificate obtained is entered in the National Register of Learners managed by the Romanian Road Authority, and the information about its possession is transmitted electronically to the General Directorate of Driving Licenses and Registrations in order to enter the appropriate mentions in the National Register of records of driving licenses and registered vehicles ;”.

Therefore, in the re-examination procedure, Parliament made the following changes: 1. added art. 241 and introduced at para. (2) of it a new letter, lit. g1); 2. detailed how the proof of completion of the 10 hours of practical training will be provided, namely through a certificate that is registered in the National Register of Trainees managed by the Romanian Road Authority, and the information about its possession is transmitted electronically to the General Directorate Driving Licenses and Registrations in order to enter the appropriate entries in the National Registry of driving licenses and registered vehicles.

Also, the Parliament intervened on the condition of having a license for the vehicle category B for at least 3 years so that this type of license can also be used for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cc, with a maximum power of 11 kW and with a power/weight ratio of no more than 0.1 kW/kg, category A1 and reduced this period to 2 years.

“Although it was supposed to limit its intervention to the framework drawn by the request for review, Parliament reconfigured the conditions under which the holder of a license for category B could also use it for motorcycles”

Thus, although Parliament had to limit its intervention to the framework drawn by the President’s request for reconsideration, it reconfigured the conditions under which the holder of a license for vehicle category B could also use the license for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cc, exceeding these limits and adopted the criticized law in violation of art. 77 para. (2), by reference to art. 1 paragraph (4) and (5) and art. 147 para. (4) of the Constitution.

In the re-examination procedure, the Senate, as the first chamber consulted, brought a series of amendments, including the replacement of the phrase “Permit holders must have (…), the permit for category B obtained for at least 3 years (… )” with the phrase “license holders must have (…) at least 3 years of driving experience for vehicle category B”.

Also, the Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making Chamber, maintained the phrase “an experience of at least (…)”, but reduced the mentioned duration by one year, respectively to at least 2 years.

According to art. 77 para. (2) of the Constitution, before promulgation, the President of Romania can ask the Parliament, once only, to reexamine the law.

In the analysis of this constitutional mechanism, through a rich jurisprudence, the Constitutional Court ruled that the re-examination of the law by the Parliament must be limited to the objections mentioned in the request of the President of Romania, and in the situation where some texts are rewritten or the law is supplemented with new regulations, the necessary correlations with the texts that were the subject of the Romanian President’s request are to be ensured. The request made by the President of Romania pursuant to art. 77 para. (2) of the Constitution has the effect of resuming the legislative process, a framework in which Parliament can amend or supplement the law in the sense requested by the President, can maintain the law in the form originally adopted or, on the contrary, taking into account the President’s point of view, can reject (Decision no. 355/2007, Decision no. 991/2008, Decision no. 682/2008, Decision no. 1,596/2011, Decision no. 1,597/2011, Decision no. 924/2011 or Decision no. 1,598/2011 ).

At the same time, by Decision no. 63/2018 the Constitutional Court ruled that: “The limits of the referral to the Parliament for the re-examination of the law are defined by the re-examination request. Considering the purpose of the request for re-examination, namely the improvement of the normative act, it cannot be admitted that the re-examination has as a consequence the adoption of a law with contradictions or inconsistencies between the texts, so that, by virtue of the rules of legislative technique, the need for the coherence of the regulation requires the completion of some texts from the law that were not expressly the object of the request for re-examination. This practice is for the benefit of the regulation and does not affect the limits of the re-examination, the admission of some objections from the request for re-examination may lead to changes regarding all or only some of the provisions of the law in question, which requires the correlation of all its provisions, even through the elimination or abrogation of some texts. Thus, the Court found that, in the application of the constitutional norm contained in art. 77, the Parliament must reexamine all the legal texts referred to in the request of the President of Romania, as well as those related to them, ensuring the logical sequence of ideas and the coherence of the regulation. In this context, even some provisions of the law that were not expressly included in the review request, but which are inextricably linked to them, must be amended. Within this procedure, in the situation where some texts are rewritten or the law is supplemented with new regulations, the necessary correlations between the texts that were the subject of the Romanian President’s request and the other provisions of the law must be ensured. For the same reasons, if the request for re-examination concerns only specific aspects or specific provisions of the law, and, in the economy of the normative act, these prove to be essential, as they constitute the foundation of the regulation, their absence affecting the very philosophy of the normative act, it is evident that their removal, elimination will prejudice the entire act and will lead to the rejection of the law as a whole”.

As noted in the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, “The relationship between the President of Romania and the Parliament is characterized by a permanent constitutional dialogue, and within it each of the two authorities must collaborate loyally, respecting their constitutional role. Thus, the constituent granted the right to the President to request the re-examination of the law in order to correct the material errors committed in the legislative act or to rethink a certain legislative solution both for reasons of constitutionality and expediency. By means of this constitutional mechanism, an inter-institutional dialogue is opened which must be governed by the constitutional norms regarding the loyal collaboration between them (…) The constitutional dialogue has the effect of reopening the legislative procedure between these institutions, but only within the limits of the request for re-examination” ( Decision No. 18/2023, par. 55).

“An Ignorance of the Limits of the President’s Request”

Related to the present case, the modification of the condition regarding the possession of the license for vehicle category B for at least 3 years – necessary for the validity of this license and for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cc, with a maximum power of 11 kW and with a ratio power/weight of no more than 0.1 kW/kg, category A1-, by establishing the condition of at least 2 years of driving experience for vehicle category B is a completely new solution that goes beyond the limits of the re-examination. Similar to those retained by the Constitutional Court in Decision no. 18/2023, an intervention on the normative content of the mentioned text is equivalent to ignoring the limits of the request of the President of Romania, by modifying this condition.

The new wording reflects a different legislative conception, which exceeds the ideological scope of the debate that the request for re-examination should have triggered and which should have remained circumscribed to the clarification of the aspects mentioned in its content (the way in which the proof of the completion of the 10 hours of practical training), in no way determine the change of the condition regarding the duration of holding driving licenses for vehicle category B.

In conclusion, the legislative solution resulting from the re-examination has the value of a new provision adopted by the Parliament, which denotes a new political will, expressing a different vision than the one contained in the initially adopted law.

This change affects an aspect that was not covered by the request for re-examination, nor can it be qualified as a change of concept, a consequence of re-analyzing the law in the light of the observations made in the request for re-examination. The introduction of the condition that “license holders have at least 2 years driving experience for vehicle category B” is equivalent to the creation, de novo, of a legal provision, in a way that circumvents the constitutional framework, constituting a return of the Parliament on its own decisions, without a request in this regard, on the one hand, and, on the other hand, being excluded from the democratic mechanisms established at the constitutional level that ensure, in the spirit of art. 1 paragraph (4) of the Constitution, the separation of powers in the state, but also balance and mutual control, so that the President will be deprived of his constitutional right enshrined in art. 77 para. (2) of the Basic Law to request a possible re-examination of that legal provision that did not appear in the law that was initially sent to him for promulgation, in accordance with those stipulated by Decision no. 18/2023.

“The law is unclear, causing confusion in application”

From another perspective, the law subject to constitutionality control violates the provisions of art. 1 paragraph (5) of the Constitution in light of the requirements of clarity and predictability as regulated in Law no. 24/2000 on legislative technical norms for the elaboration of normative acts.

Thus, by replacing the phrase “Permit holders must have (…), category B permit obtained for at least 3 years (…)” with the phrase “permit holders must have (…) an experience of at least 2 years of driving for vehicle category B” violates the provisions of art. 8 para. (4) from Law no. 24/2000 regarding the rules of legislative technique for the elaboration of normative acts, which provide that “the form and aesthetics of the expression must not prejudice the legal style, the precision and clarity of the provisions”, and of art. 36 para. (1) of the same normative act according to which, “normative acts must be written in a specific normative legal language and style, concise, sober, clear and precise, which excludes any equivocation, with strict observance of grammar and spelling rules”.

We believe that by referring to at least 2 years of driving experience for vehicle category B, the norm becomes unclear and ambiguous, generating confusion in application. In this sense, the use of a general term such as that relating to “experience” violates the law’s quality standards.

The regulation of traffic on public roads has a double constitutional relevance. On the one hand, the content of the right to free movement is configured, according to art. 25 of the Constitution, a first-generation right, qualified as inviolability from the perspective of its legal content, which involves both positive and negative obligations on the part of the state. On the other hand, the limits set to the right to drive a motor vehicle on public roads take into account the legitimate purpose of protecting the rights and freedoms of other citizens, such as the right to life, physical integrity or the right to property.

The change made by the legislator in the review procedure is also relevant from the perspective of the state mechanisms for configuring the content and protecting the rights mentioned above. Thus, according to art. 335 of the Criminal Code, the crime of “Driving a vehicle without a driving license” is criminalized. According to the normative content of this crime: “(1) Driving on public roads a motor vehicle, a tram or an agricultural or forestry tractor by a person who does not possess a driving license is punishable by imprisonment from one to 5 years. (2) Driving on public roads a vehicle for which the law stipulates the mandatory holding of a driving license by a person whose driving license is inappropriate for the category to which the respective vehicle belongs or whose license has been withdrawn or canceled or whose exercise of the right who has been suspended from driving or who does not have the right to drive motor vehicles, trams or agricultural or forestry tractors in Romania shall be punished with imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years or with a fine; (…)”.

“The use of a general term such as “experience” has implications including on the state’s ability to protect the rights of other citizens in the field of road traffic”