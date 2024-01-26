The leader in smartphone sales in China for the first time became the American Apple

The American company Apple for the first time took first place in smartphone sales in China, according to the 2023 data of the research company IDC Tracker.

“Apple has become the leading company in smartphone sales in China for the first time, with a record market share of 17.3% in 2023,” said the IDC Tracker announcement.

In second place in terms of smartphone sales in the world’s second largest economy is the company Honor, with a market share of 17.1% in 2023.

The company Oppo is third with a market share of 16.7%, and in fourth and fifth place in terms of smartphone sales in China are respectively Vivo (16.5%) and Xiaomi (13.2%).

Also, according to data from IDC Tracker, smartphone sales in China last year totaled 271.3 million units, down 5% from 2022. This is also the lowest figure in a decade.

