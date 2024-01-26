The leader in smartphone sales in China for the first time became the American Apple

#leader #smartphone #sales #China #time #American #Apple

The American company Apple for the first time took first place in smartphone sales in China, according to the 2023 data of the research company IDC Tracker.

“Apple has become the leading company in smartphone sales in China for the first time, with a record market share of 17.3% in 2023,” said the IDC Tracker announcement.

In second place in terms of smartphone sales in the world’s second largest economy is the company Honor, with a market share of 17.1% in 2023.

Global smartphone sales rose for the first time in 2 years – which brands are the leaders

The top five by market share in the world include three Chinese brands

The company Oppo is third with a market share of 16.7%, and in fourth and fifth place in terms of smartphone sales in China are respectively Vivo (16.5%) and Xiaomi (13.2%).

Also, according to data from IDC Tracker, smartphone sales in China last year totaled 271.3 million units, down 5% from 2022. This is also the lowest figure in a decade.

Global sales of second-hand smartphones to rise, new ones to fall in 2023

The forecast for sales of used devices until 2027