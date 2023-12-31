The leaders of the continent spoke about the future of the euro, and Hungary was also mentioned

#leaders #continent #spoke #future #euro #Hungary #mentioned

In the opinion piece timed for the 25th birthday of the euro, in addition to Lagarde, Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel, Roberta Metsola and Paschal Donohoe expressed their opinions. The leaders of the ECB, the European Commission, the Council of Europe, the European Parliament and the Eurogroup agreed that the introduction of the common currency gave more sovereignty during the turbulent period.

We face serious geopolitical challenges partly due to Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, which requires smart joint decisions, the article reads. In addition, climate change and the issue of Europe’s competitiveness were highlighted. The euro was introduced in 1999 by 11 countries, for three years it functioned only as an electronic settlement unit, but today 20 member states use the common currency.

The euro has made life easier for European people, who can easily compare prices, and it also helps a lot in travel and foreign trade, the article claims.

While, in principle, the introduction of the euro is mandatory for the member states sooner or later, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Sweden do not show interest in joining for the time being, and Denmark has been exempted from the introduction, reports Bloomberg.

The leaders of the EU also point out that some member states are in the process of joining, they think it is important to maintain the possibility of a joint decision. According to the article, further enlargement and deepening of cooperation are not mutually exclusive interests, but at the same time European enlargement must also change the functioning of the Union.

