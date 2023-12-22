The Legend Releases Nokia 6600 5G, Cheap Cellphone with 300MP Camera

#Legend #Releases #Nokia #Cheap #Cellphone #300MP #Camera

RADAR TEGAL- This article will discuss the Nokia 6600 5G starting from the specifications, price, design and other important things which will be reviewed here. For those of you who are curious about how good the Nokia 6600 5G Ultra is, let’s discuss it.

The Nokia 6600 5G will be officially released in Indonesia in mid-December 2023, which is certainly what fans are eagerly awaiting for this Nokia cellphone legend. So, in terms of appearance, the Nokia 6600 5G ultra smartphone comes with a 6.9 inch super AMOLED full touch screen display.

Meanwhile, the resolution of the Nokia 6600 5G is 1440 x 3200 pixels and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7. And did you know that this smartphone is equipped with a 300MP camera, come on, selfie lovers must come closer.

So the Nokia 6600 5G comes with a Quad rear camera consisting of a 108MP main lens + 32MP ultra-wide lens + 16MP wide sensor + 5MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera is equipped with a dual camera consisting of 64MP and 24MP, suitable for taking super clear pictures and video calls.

It doesn’t stop there, there are even additional camera features such as LED Flash, Panorama, Zeiss Optics and HDR. You could say that the Nokia 6600 5G has a no-can camera.

For those who are curious about how much RAM the Nokia 6600 5G has, the RAM is 8GB and 12 GB. Meanwhile, there are three variants of internal memory, namely 128GB, 256GB, 512GB. In addition, this smartphone offers a micro-SD card slot possibly up to 1TB.

The Nokia 6600 5G uses a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile processor which makes this cellphone anti-slow. The battery capacity is also quite large, namely 6900mAh and is estimated to last up to 40 hours plus 45W fast charging.

The most amazing thing is that the Nokia 6600 5G, according to rumors circulating, has received IP69 certification, which means this smartphone can survive in water for 2 hours and a water depth of 2 meters.

The Nokia 6600 5G operating system runs Android 13 and has several sensors, namely fingerprint, face ID, gyro, proximity, compass, accelerometer and uses 5G connectivity.

There are three color choices, namely White, Red and Black, and how much does it cost? It turns out that the Nokia 6600 5G is only priced at IDR 3 million and can be said to be very affordable.

Moreover, if you look at it in terms of unique design, high specs, high performance, the camera specs are also really good. In fact, you could say that at such a price you don’t need to dig too deep into your pockets.

Even if you look at the old school design, it still uses modern technology, the Nokia 6600 5G is definitely ready to compete in the Indonesian market. How are you interested in buying it?

That’s the article we summarized about the Nokia 6600 5G, we hope it’s useful



