The level of construction costs increased by 1.5% during the year in December – Economy, finance

Riga, 26.01.2024. In December 2023, compared to December 2022, the level of construction costs in Latvia increased by 1.5%, according to data from the Central Bureau of Statistics. Workers’ wages increased by 6.7%, the maintenance and operation costs of machines and mechanisms – by 3.9%, while the prices of building materials decreased by 1.7%.

2023. the level of construction costs in December 2023 compared to November 2023 increased by 0.2%. Workers’ wages increased by 0.5%, construction material prices increased by 0.2%, maintenance and operating costs of machines and mechanisms increased by 0.1%.

In December, the average level of construction costs was most affected by the increase in wages for assemblers, as well as finishing construction workers (roofers, plasterers, sanitary technicians and others).

In the 4th quarter of 2023, compared to the 4th quarter of 2022, the level of construction costs increased by 1.6%. Workers’ wages increased by 6.8%, the maintenance and operation costs of machines and mechanisms – by 4.0%, while the prices of building materials decreased by 1.6%.

In the 4th quarter of 2023, compared to the 3rd quarter of 2023, the level of construction costs increased by 0.4%. Workers’ wages increased by 1.0%, the maintenance and operation costs of machines and mechanisms – by 0.9%, while the prices of construction materials decreased by 0.2%.

The average level of construction costs for the 12 months of 2023 compared to the average level for the 12 months of 2022 in Latvia increased by 5.9%. Workers’ wages increased by 7.8%, the maintenance and operation costs of machines and mechanisms increased by 7.0%, the prices of building materials increased by 4.6%.

Information on changes in construction costs in January 2024 will be published on February 27.

Methodological information

The purpose of the construction cost index (BII) is to reflect the average trends in the price changes of construction resources. BII is the inputs (input) price index; it shows price changes for the main types of resources invested in construction.

During the year, around 200 construction companies and more than 50 trading companies provided data on the prices of construction resources. Construction cost index calculations also use the prices of building materials, which companies provide for the producer price index in industry and import price index calculations. In addition, the registered consumer prices for building materials are used in the calculations.

The sample of the price survey included construction companies, which in 2022 had the largest amount of construction work performed by their own forces. In 91.5% of the surveyed companies, the amount of work performed by their own forces exceeded 1 million. EUR per year, of which 31.8% of companies’ work volume was over 5 million. euro per year. The selection criterion of trading companies is the size of their turnover and specialization.

More information on construction cost indices in Latvia is available in the “Descriptive Metadata” section of the official statistics portal.

