The LGTBI collective calls for the resignation of the new director of the Women’s Institute

First controversy for the new Ministry of Equality, which returns to the hands of the PSOE during this legislature. The appointment of Isabel García as director of the Women’s Institute has sparked criticism from trans associations. “He has maintained openly transphobic and anti-trans rights speeches,” denounces the Trans Platform and Euphoria Trans-Allied Families Federation, who have asked Minister Ana Redondo to revoke the decision and put in her place a woman who defends all women. , that is, it does not exclude trans people.

«The cuts in trans rights carried out by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with the repeal of fundamental aspects of the trans and LGTBI laws of the Community of Madrid and the arguments put forward for this, are in the same ideological frameworks that Isabel García defends», have said from this organization.

Criticism that is not new for García, who was already questioned when she was the LGTBI socialist federal delegate, since she indicated on her Twitter account that the murder of Samuel Luiz in A Coruña “does not seem to be a murder for homophobic reasons.” This tweet joins others with labels such as “queer delirium”, “queer dictatorship” and “queer nonsense.” Furthermore, during the processing of the Trans Law she published hashtags such as #StopDelirioTrans and assured that the norm “is not a good law” and that she had managed “in record time to divide the feminist movement and the LGTBI collective.” She also said that queer theory “advances relentlessly with the sole goal of perpetuating heteropatriarchy and erasing women from the political.”

During the previous legislature, García attacked Irene Montero on different occasions. «You have to know how to leave with dignity. Ministries are not inherited. Today you have shown why you are not up to the responsibility that was entrusted to you,” he said on the day of the transfer of the portfolio with Ana Redondo.

In this sense, the representatives of Sumar and Podemos have joined the criticism of the LGTBI group and have called for García’s dismissal. «Defending trans and LGTBI rights is a democratic obligation. More so for a Government that has the obligation to comply with and enforce human rights,” Montero wrote on Twitter. «The appointment of the Ministry of Equality is unacceptable. The management of the Women’s Institute cannot be in the hands of those who belittle and insult women and LGTBI people,” Sumar wrote on the same social network.

Paradoxically, García was awarded by the Ministry of Equality in 2022, when it was directed by Montero, for the boost she gave to a network of municipalities against gender violence in the Valencian Community. Before holding this position she was deputy for Equality, Youth and Sports of the Provincial Council of Valencia and councilor for Equality and Commerce of the Xirivella City Council.