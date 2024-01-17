The Liepaja Symphony Orchestra’s string instrument ensemble will perform at Rundāle Palace » irLiepāja

#Liepaja #Symphony #Orchestras #string #instrument #ensemble #perform #Rundāle #Palace #irLiepāja

On April 6 at 18:00 in the White Hall of the Rundāle Palace, a baroque music program will be performed by the ensemble of string instruments led by Liepaja Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Ligas Baltābola, accompanied by the passionate harpsichordist Gertruda Jerjomenko, the passionate interpreter of ancient music, informed the head of the Liepaja Symphony Orchestra’s marketing and communication department Dzintars Hmieļevskis.

Rundāle Palace is the most important baroque style palace in Latvia, and the concert will feature the works of three important baroque musical geniuses – Jean-Marie Leclair, George Frideric Handel and Antonio Vivaldi – which will reflect various genres and styles of baroque music and create an authentic and lively sound in the architecture of the baroque era.

Līga Baltābola is not only an experienced orchestra musician, but also an excellent chamber musician and is often invited to perform as a soloist. Among them, in the spring of 2022 in Vilnius together with the Lithuanian State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of maestro Gintars Rinkevičas, she performed “Vox Amoris” by Pēter Vaskas, while last year in the White Hall of Rundāle Palace together with the Liepaja Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Guntas Kuzmas – a solo in Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin and Orchestra.

Jānis Baltābols (violin), Baiba Lasmane (violin), Zane Baltābola (violin), Annie Elizabete Meija (viola) and Dina Puķīte (cello) will play together with Līga Baltābola in the White Hall of the Rundāle Palace, as well as harpsichordist Gertruda Jerjomenko.

Gertruda Yeryomenko is a nominee of the “Great Music Awards 2018” in the “Young Musician of the Year” category. She feels in a special status in Latvia, because there are not many solo harpsichordists here: “I want to travel, play concerts, involve the audience and make them listen to ancient music – it’s more of a mission feeling.”

The Liepāja Symphony Orchestra and its musicians regularly visit the Rundāle Palace, and last December music lovers were delighted by the classical program “Exsultate, jubilate” led by the Lithuanian conductor Modest Barkauskas together with the Lithuanian soprano Lina Dambrauskaitis.

The orchestra asks the listeners to take into account that it will not be possible to buy tickets for the concert “Geniuses of Baroque Music” on the spot in Rundāle Palace. They are available exclusively at “Bilešu paradīze” sales points and on the Internet.

The concert is supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia.