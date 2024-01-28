The life of a flight attendant: ‘I suspected she was having an affair’ | Sex & Relationships

#life #flight #attendant #suspected #affair #Sex #Relationships

Follow the stories of flight attendant Veronique. She has twins, an ex, several lovers and a lot of friends. What does life have in store today?

In the previous episode, Veronique confesses that she only talked about her ex’s criminal past once during a trip and she suspects that her friend is having an affair.

After texting at the bar, Lisette hung out with me for another half hour in the pub, but then she actually wanted to go home. She didn’t cycle with me, even though she really had to go in the same direction. No, for some unclear reason she had to pay by card in the village. So she headed in the opposite direction. All very special. I suspected that she was having an affair and was now on a date with her lover. But if she didn’t want to say anything about it, I had to respect that. So I held back and didn’t sneak around the corner to see if she might be in the alley next to the couch chatting with someone who wasn’t her husband.

It was already after 12:30 am when I rolled into bed but I couldn’t fall asleep. I scrolled through Instagram a bit and looked at my sons’ party photos. Daan with ten friends in the pub, Finn with a girl in the city, Daan again with a beer in his hand and a girlfriend on his arm. I would love it if my boys found a sweet girlfriend. I had always daydreamed of a house full of children and supporters. Maybe I should organize something big for Christmas. If all went well, I would at least be home for Christmas this year. Last year I had to fly both days. After a few hours I luckily fell asleep, but was rudely awakened at 4:30 am by my phone ringing.

Lisette was of course sleeping

“Hi, Dick, sorry to call you so late, but is Lisette with you? She was out with you tonight, right?” Oh Jesus, of course I was immediately more than awake. “We’ve been gone for a while. Have you looked downstairs on the couch? Maybe she didn’t want to wake you. We were already quite late.” But Dick had already walked through the house and his wife was not home. I felt quite embarrassed. In principle, of course, I didn’t know anything, but it didn’t surprise me that Lisette wasn’t there yet. Of course he was secretly sleeping somewhere and had completely lost track of time. I couldn’t help Dick any further and left the man worried on the other end of the line. I immediately dialed Lisette’s number. The phone did ring, but eventually went to her voicemail. I messaged: ‘Call me now!!’

Those who stay at home also cheat

Ten minutes later my phone rang again. Lisette this time. “Oh dear Veer. I messed up so much.” And she burst into sobs. I tried to calm her down. It couldn’t have been that bad, could it? Well, it was. She did have a lover. They had been seeing each other almost every day for two months and behind everyone’s backs. And last night she secretly went to his house. While his wife was flying, she crawled into bed with him. – So you can see that those who stay at home can also benefit from it. – But after a few hours of wild sex they fell asleep. And the fact that Lisette was not yet home after four o’clock alarmed her husband. What a misery. She preferred not to say who her lover was, but of course I know my fellow flight attendants in this village.

More WOMAN

Don’t want to miss anything from VROUW? We send an email every day with all our daily highlights, especially for our most loyal readers. Subscribe here. You can also follow us closely on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Are you experiencing something special and would you like to share it with us?

Then send a message.

WOMAN Daily

The best articles and interviews every day.