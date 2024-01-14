The life of a flight attendant: ‘The door was forced roughly’ | Woman

#life #flight #attendant #door #forced #roughly #Woman

In the previous episode, Veronique said that things are not always fancy on board. And she met up with childhood friend Bas again.

“You really don’t change,” Bas compliments me while he gives me a hug and a kiss. “How long have we known each other? It will be more than 25 years. I can still see you cycling away on your gold-painted grandmother’s bicycle. So onto the canals. We had a lot of fun during that time, didn’t we? Play pool billiards in the Eerste Helmerstraat, play football together in the Vondelpark, hang out at the bar with you in that cafe where you worked…”

“Yes, yes,” I interrupt him. I immediately think back to the horrible period that followed and I actually don’t want that. I will never forget how that particular Thursday afternoon a police raid took place in my and Robin’s house. We had just finished shopping and I was going to cook for the two of us. So I was standing in the kitchen and Robin was sitting on the couch, zapping a bit. The bell rang briefly and immediately afterwards we heard a hellish racket in the hall below. The door was roughly forced open. We lived on the second floor and I heard the stomping on the stairs. There was a bang on our connecting door and it also broke open with ease. Robin had jumped up from the couch and looked at me. I saw nothing in his gaze. No fear, no surprise, nothing.

Crying on the sidewalk

“Police,” I heard someone shout and from then on it happened so quickly. Robin was tackled to the ground by two officers. I was not cuffed gently either. I had no idea why this happened. I screamed, screamed for Robin. He said nothing. I’d never seen him like this before. I was allowed to go home that evening, but Robin stayed at the office. He was suspected of playing a serious role in cocaine trafficking. I really didn’t know anything. How awful it was.

The text continues below the photo.

Everything I believed in turned out to be untrue. I lived in Robin’s house and his rent was terminated immediately after his final arrest. From one moment to the next I was on the street. My loved one in prison and no roof over my head. I stood on my parents’ doorstep again, crying.

“It all turned out a little differently than expected,” Bas pulls me out of my thoughts. “Do you ever think about Robin? I do. A few years ago I thought I saw him in southern Spain, but when I called his name the man did not respond. I must have been wrong.”

Vanished from the face of the earth

“It suddenly showed up on my voicemail two weeks ago,” I say straight to the point. “Just saying that he will be in the Netherlands at the end of the year and wants to see me. Idiot, right? I never saw him again after the last time I visited him in prison in Den Bosch. All I ever heard from his mother years ago was that he left for Indonesia after his release. But she also passed away about eight years ago and I haven’t heard anything about him since. Until now. But then you never had contact with him again?” Bas shakes his head negatively. “No, I visited him more often in prison, but after his release he seemed to have disappeared from the face of the earth.”

More WOMAN

Don’t want to miss anything from VROUW? We send an email every day with all our daily highlights, especially for our most loyal readers. Subscribe here. You can also follow us closely on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.