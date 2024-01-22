The life of the Polish president up close: he found himself in a vortex of scandals both because of his behavior with Merkel and because of a selfie with a charming dark-haired woman

At the end of December 2023, Polish President Andrzej Duda was photographed by a customer on a mobile phone while walking around a store of a well-known shopping chain, where he stocked up on food for Christmas. Of course, the president was accompanied by security guards, but the curious buyer was not chased away. He also managed to record when the head of state turned to the cash register, where after paying 185.82 zlotys (42.75 Euros), he grabbed the bags full of purchases and rushed to the car.

Curious people took pictures not only of the food products bought by the president, but also of the purchase receipt, which he did not take. The buyer’s “thank you” receipt was uploaded to social networks. It turned out that at that time the president bought blueberries, tomatoes, mineral water and a drink without sugar. Also natural yogurt and eggs. Among the meat products, Duda chose ham. It turned out that he is also a “kindziuk” – a fan of splinters. The shopping range also included different types of bread: seed bread, wheat buns, whole grain buns and three potato buns.

The politician also bought butter. And, according to netizens, they really overpaid for it. He paid 9.59 zlotys (2.20 Euros) for a 200 g stick of traditional Irish butter!

It is known that the politics of a specific country are influenced not only by historical, cultural, geographical and other objective factors, but also by the personal characteristics of the head of state.

