The light will go out.. The electricity will be cut off for about 5 hours to perform regular maintenance. So do your math

We inform our citizens that the electricity will be cut off for about 5 hours tomorrow in some areas in order to carry out regular maintenance work. The electricity company has clarified in a special statement on its page about the places where the electricity will be cut off, and the company also explained in its report on the date of the outage and the number of hours. During which the service will be interrupted, we will show you the details in the following lines

The Electricity Company always informs its citizens about the date of the interruption of service to them, and in this context, the Electrical Engineering of the city of Al-Tur in South Sinai Governorate announced today, Sunday, January 4, 2024, that it will cut off the power next Monday, in the Fayrouz neighborhood, in order to carry out periodic maintenance work.

Affected areas

The company also presented in its statement the places that will be affected by the interruption of electricity service, as the issued data indicated that maintenance will be carried out on the distributor feeding the entire neighborhood, which will cause a power outage in the neighborhood and other nearby areas, including the Juhayna Factory and the Fayrouz Education School. The main areas, stores and mosques near the neighborhood, as the company stated in its statement that all of these areas will be cut off from service during the announced period, which we will present in the following lines.

The date of the power outage in the Fayrouz neighborhood

The company also specified the period during which it will cut off electricity service, as Al-Sharrah stated that the service cutoff will begin from 9:30 a.m. on Monday until 2 p.m. on the same day for a period of about five hours.

Company directives

The company stressed that all citizens should not operate their electrical appliances during the period of power outage, until the electrical current is completely stabilized after the completion of maintenance work, as part of the company’s concern for citizens’ appliances.