The lights are green

Africa Industrialization Day was celebrated yesterday at Carlton Anosy

The paths towards industrial development for Madagascar are clear after the establishment of various legislative and cooperative frameworks, but also flagship projects such as that of industrial incubators on the ground.

In takeoff mode. All the preparations and the environment to allow the “take-off” of the industrial development of the Big Island are almost in place: legislative texts favoring investments, law on industrial programming but also the establishment of industrial incubators to encourage entrepreneurship as close as possible to grassroots producers. So many vectors of development for the country’s industries, as abundantly underlined by Edgard Razafindravahy, Minister of Industrialization, Trade and Consumption. “We are facing the future of the country’s industries,” he said at Carlton Anosy yesterday, on the sidelines of the celebration of Africa Industrialization Day.

A choice platform, bringing together the key players in industrialization (in this case the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the Madagascar Industries Union and other organizations), on which the government member n did not hesitate to reaffirm Madagascar’s commitments in its large-scale industrialization process.

Strategy

The Big Island intends to rely on its industries, but also on the promotion of Entrepreneurship, to move forward towards the development of its economy in the long and medium term. Speaking of strategies, the Minister of Industrialization has rightly focused on the mobilization and capitalization of investments as well as another spearhead, much more agile and malleable this time: the establishment of industrial incubators in each district. “We will now mobilize the necessary natural resources at the base. The Big Island’s strategy consists of capturing a large number of investments, that is in the long term. In the short term, we plan to provide each of the one hundred and thirty-five districts with an industrial incubator,” explained the Minister of Industrialization. Precisely, the establishment of industrial incubators, as part of the One District One Factory (ODOF) project, is one of the cornerstones of State policy, implemented by the MICC. Until now, forty-six industrial units have been deployed in different districts, in eighteen regions of Madagascar.

Itamara Randriamamonjy