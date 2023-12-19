“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication

#Lion #Tamer #Juan #Carlos #Pulido #requires #collaboration #due #medical #complication

The remembered and historic Venezuelan pitcher, 52 years old, Juan Carlos Pulido, is in a complicated health situation and requires help to get out of the bitter moment that has come his way.

The left-hander is known as “the lion tamer” due to his gratifying participation in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), however, he also played in the United States.

“Good afternoon. My brother, Juan Carlos Pulido, is hospitalized at the University Clinic of Caracas. He is not in intensive care. But he does need to be transferred to a relevant service so that the complication he presents can be treated.”wrote Jairo Pulido, cousin of the former pitcher.

Jairo spoke with Meridiano and confessed that he is located in North American lands, From there he tries to speed up the help process so that Juan Carlos can overcome the adversity he faces..

The reason for his hospitalization is unknown at this time.but as soon as details of its current status are available, the information will be updated.

The native of Caracas debuted in the 1989-1990 season with the Tigres de Aragua uniform, with whom he pitched in 18 games for an ERA of 4.26. His true potential would be shown the following season (1990-1991), leaving a percentage of earned runs allowed of 2.73.

Later, he was traded to the Navegantes del Magallanes, with whom he would work for eight seasons. leaving a lifetime ERA of 2.60 with the electrics, achieving three championships, including the Grand Final against the Leones del Caracas in the 1996-1997 season.

In the Majors, he played three seasons with the Minnesota Twins and on Sunday, June 12, 1994, he faced Wilson Álvarez, to star in the first confrontation between Creole starters in history.