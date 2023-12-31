The list of the worst games of the year also has a Czech mark

#list #worst #games #year #Czech #mark

As far as video games are concerned, 2023 was indeed a good year. It was extremely difficult to choose just twenty titles that will fight it out for the title of game of the year in our readers’ poll this year. Some who would have fought at the top in previous years did not even make it to the list.

The concept of Gollum was actually not bad, unfortunately it failed to be translated into reality.

However, the ones that didn’t succeed at all look even worse now. Rating aggregator Metacritic has published a list of the ten worst rated. We haven’t written about most of them yet, because we value our free time and yours very much, so at least we’ll warn you like this.

The worst of all was the action adventure about Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, which simply failed in every conceivable aspect. “Just like his literary predecessor, Gollum in the game is a pitiful bundle of frustrations and mistakes,” we evaluated him in our review.

The second place also belongs to the famous brand, the continuation of the cult jumper Flashback ended in a real shame and is worse than the thirty-year-old original. The bronze medal went to the sci-fi horror film Grayhill Incident, in which you use a baseball bat to defend yourself against an invasion of stereotypical gray men.

The Czech game Crime Boss is ultimately just a failed clone of Payday.

Among the well-known names on the list, we can find the still unsuccessful adaptation of the comic book Hellboy and the multiplayer action from the world of Robin Hood Gangs of Sherwood.

In sixth place is the Czech game Crime Boss: Rockay City. Not even Chuck Norris, who appeared in it alongside other action heroes of the 1980s, saved it from disgrace. Somewhat paradoxically, other oft-mentioned flops like Skull Island: Rise of Kong and The Walking Dead: Destinies are also missing – not because they weren’t horrible enough, but because there weren’t enough brave reviewers to write about them. Overall, Metacritic’s list of worst games looks like this:

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 34 %

Flashback 2 – 35 %

Greyhill Incident – ​​38 %

Amount of Error – 40%

Testament: The Order of the High Man – 41 %

Crime Boss: Rockay City – 43 %

Hellboy Web of Wyrd – 47 %

Gangs of Sherwood – 48 %

Loop8: Summer of Gods – 49 %

Gargoyles Remastered – 49 %

And which game disappointed you the most this year?