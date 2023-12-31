The little boy got up to play, but the clock struck three in the morning and he disappeared forever, only one object was left behind, they never found out why – a scary New Year’s tale

#boy #play #clock #struck #morning #disappeared #object #left #scary #Years #tale

YouTube is currently the world’s most used and highest-grossing video sharing portal. It has existed for a long time, mostly after the memorable Super Bowl incident between Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson “exploded” – since then there are people who make a living by making YouTube videos.

Since the Internet is a global phenomenon, there is a lot of different content, if we wanted to watch all the videos, hundreds of years would not be enough.

In addition to stars and YouTubers, the platform is also used by the independent, amateur film scene, millions of short films and animations can be watched by those whose tastes are not served by mainstream Hollywood film production.

It is very interesting to observe that with different cultural backgrounds amateur filmmakers what kind of content they publish, there are whole channels specialized for that.

In East Asia, in Indonesia, spirits are extremely embedded in the world of belief, their existence is treated as evidence.

The short film below tells a short New Year’s Eve story, starring two small children.

A at the beginning of the story it’s dawn, it’s dark, a strange melodic chime is heard when the little boy gets up excitedly.

He hurries to get a flashlight and goes down to the basement, where he carefully examines all the steps (while disturbing music plays continuously in the background), and then a splash is heard – it seems that the boy has found what he is looking for.

He looks at the clock in a room, fascinated, and then notices with alarm that the hand will soon strike 3 in the morning.

After this happens, cut to the morning and the little girl wakes up.

He jumps out of bed very quickly and, following an Indonesian New Year’s custom, immediately rushes to the basement, where he finds a lot of loose change scattered on the floor – according to all indications, the little boy’s soul is worth that much to the entity.

You can watch the terrifying short film by clicking here: