The little girl told Santa Claus that she didn’t want to sit on his lap: then something unexpected happened

#girl #told #Santa #Claus #didnt #sit #lap #unexpected #happened

2023. 12. 18. 06:45

Your mother is asking for something important

Can children say no if they don’t want to sit on Santa’s lap? This mother has just published an important video on the subject.

Katie Love, who lives in Florida, and her daughter, Adley Martin, who is barely 3 years old, recently visited Santa together at a hotel in Miami. While standing in line, the mother, who was pregnant with her second child, noticed that her daughter was very tense and nervous. “I told her: ‘You don’t have to sit on her lap – you can say no,'” she said in an interview, and her daughter did just that. Although he was still afraid that he wouldn’t get the new purple bike he wanted, he stuck to his decision.

When it was their turn and Santa found out the little girl’s answer, he said something unexpected.

Photo: TikTok/katielovesocial

Also Read:  FOOD SECURITY - Make way for new seeds

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Posted on
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
Posted on
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News