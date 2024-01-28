The loanDepot park ready to host the 2024 Caribbean Series

#loanDepot #park #ready #host #Caribbean #Series

The 2023-24 champions of Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Curacao, Mexico, Venezuela, Panama and the Dominican Republic will meet in the Caribbean Series, which will take place from February 1 to 9 at loanDepot Park in Miami and whose regular role will include seven days with days of three games each.

Marlins president of business operations Caroline O’Connor sees this international tournament as the latest opportunity for the stadium to gain more global exposure. There will be typical food from the participating countries and drink activations. Live entertainment will set the mood at West Plaza. The goal is to celebrate each country and everything that makes it special.

“We want to demonstrate that we are a world-class venue, a place ready to host major events,” stated O’Connor. “Last year was a great thing with the World Baseball Classic. We don’t want Miami fans to have to wait until 2026 to feel that energy again, so we’re excited to host the Caribbean Series this year. “We hope it will be a great event with the same kind of atmosphere and energy, and we are very optimistic about the way it is progressing.”

Attendees will also be able to see “3,000,” a large-scale photography exhibit by Roberto Clemente, which will be located in West Plaza. This is an interactive experience of the most historic moments in Clemente’s Major League career.

The exhibit, which is designed to show the number 3,000 when viewed in the distance, includes images before, during and after the day Clemente recorded his No. 3,000 hit on Sept. 30, 1972, when he became the first Latin American to achieve this feat.

The “3,000” exhibition was curated by Dennis Rivera Pichardo, director of photography for the newspaper El Nuevo Día, which belongs to GFR Media and is the largest publishing house in Puerto Rico. It was originally presented at the San Juan National Historic Site in San Juan, Puerto Rico, before making its first stop in the continental US in Pittsburgh, where Clemente played throughout his 18-year career.