The “long flu” exists, just like the long Covid, according to American researchers

We knew this for Covid, we now know that the “long flu” also exists. According to a study by American researchers, published in mid-December in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet, the flu virus can also have lasting effects on health. Some symptoms can persist for months or even years. This discovery was made possible thanks to the large scientific surveys which were launched with numerous patients during Covid-19.

Excessive coughing fits, shortness of breath…

Episodes of fever, bouts of fatigue, body aches which can occur weeks or even months after infection, accompanied by excessive coughing fits and problems with shortness of breath. These persistent respiratory weaknesses are characteristic of long-term influenza, which increases the risk of developing chronic diseases such as a heart attack, stroke and chronic respiratory pathologies.

“If you like, it’s as if the influenza infection has installed something which means that over several years, we have a certain risk of developing a certain number of these chronic diseases,” explains Bruno Lina, professor of virology. at the Lyon University Hospital.

Symptoms less serious than those of long Covid

The study is in its early stages. It is too early to say what percentage of patients are also affected by this “long flu”. But good news, these flu symptoms persisting after infection would be less serious than those of long Covid. It is also very rare to develop this “long flu” with good vaccination coverage and good antiviral treatment in the event of acute infection.