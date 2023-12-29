The “long flu” exists, just like the long Covid, according to American researchers

#long #flu #exists #long #Covid #American #researchers

Louise Sallé / Photo credits: PHILIP DULIAN / DPA / DPA PICTURE-ALLIANCE VIA AFP 7:40 a.m., December 29, 2023

The flu is a common respiratory infection but far from harmless. According to a study by American researchers, published in mid-December in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet, the flu virus can also have lasting effects on health.

We knew this for Covid, we now know that the “long flu” also exists. According to a study by American researchers, published in mid-December in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet, the flu virus can also have lasting effects on health. Some symptoms can persist for months or even years. This discovery was made possible thanks to the large scientific surveys which were launched with numerous patients during Covid-19.

Excessive coughing fits, shortness of breath…

Episodes of fever, bouts of fatigue, body aches which can occur weeks or even months after infection, accompanied by excessive coughing fits and problems with shortness of breath. These persistent respiratory weaknesses are characteristic of long-term influenza, which increases the risk of developing chronic diseases such as a heart attack, stroke and chronic respiratory pathologies.

“If you like, it’s as if the influenza infection has installed something which means that over several years, we have a certain risk of developing a certain number of these chronic diseases,” explains Bruno Lina, professor of virology. at the Lyon University Hospital.

Symptoms less serious than those of long Covid

The study is in its early stages. It is too early to say what percentage of patients are also affected by this “long flu”. But good news, these flu symptoms persisting after infection would be less serious than those of long Covid. It is also very rare to develop this “long flu” with good vaccination coverage and good antiviral treatment in the event of acute infection.

Also Read:  Popular medicine that you should have at home can cause dementia, study says

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Say Hi to Body Goals! Get a Fit Body with Hiit Sports!
Say Hi to Body Goals! Get a Fit Body with Hiit Sports!
Posted on
Wife Bruce Willis is grateful to followers for support during illness | Stars
Wife Bruce Willis is grateful to followers for support during illness | Stars
Posted on
Peruvian national team: Son of Ricardo Gareca reacted surprisingly to the officialization of Jorge Fossati as coach of Peru
Peruvian national team: Son of Ricardo Gareca reacted surprisingly to the officialization of Jorge Fossati as coach of Peru
Posted on
Here is the list of 3 types of coffee to ban from your shopping list
Here is the list of 3 types of coffee to ban from your shopping list
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News