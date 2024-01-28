The lorry staff came after the hit Swift bus and stopped it and removed the side mirror; Video shared by – KSRTC Swift

#lorry #staff #hit #Swift #bus #stopped #removed #side #mirror #Video #shared #KSRTC #Swift

Udupi: A video of a KSRTC Swift bus going from Kottayam to Mookambika hitting the side mirror and allegedly breaking the side mirror, the lorry staff removing the side mirror of the same bus and attaching it to the lorry is circulating on social media. The video of the incident that happened last day is circulating on social media. The video, which appeared on an Instagram channel, later spread through other pages.

In this video, it is said that the bus did not stop despite hitting the side mirror of the lorry, and when the bus stopped after them, the bus staff asked them to file a case. That’s why it had to be done like this, the video says. Many people have come up with mixed comments under this video. The video suggests that the incident took place in Udupi, Karnataka. The side mirror of the bus was removed by the staff of the Palakkad registered lorry.

‘The glass of our train at Udupi… This is the work shown by KSRTC Swift drivers. Don’t you see… the cart finally stopped in a circle. Regardless of the price of the glass, the purchase will not take place. I thought I could buy it for Rs.1200. They can’t even get the money to buy the original. When they came, they too, oh poor people.’ – says in the video.

“In any case, Swift’s glass is about to be removed. You took the class of KSRTC. No, then. When asked to be polite, they couldn’t do it. We are going to remove that glass and take it to our car and fit it.

”So one was fitted. The bottom was not in their cart. When we were told to file a case etc., we took it off. Otherwise we would not have stood for this work. They hit the car and went without stopping. That’s what got us angry. They left without stopping. In the end, we chased after them and caught them” – says in the video.

Swift’s left side mirror was removed to replace the broken mirror. In the video, it is clear that the lorry workers are removing the mirror and the Swift staff are looking on.

Meanwhile, the person who spread the video claims in the comment box that he got permission to remove the glass when he called the depot. But KSRTC SWIFT officials stated that the incident has been noticed and there is no such course of action. The SWIFT management informed that the occupants of the bus have been summoned and after seeking an explanation from them, further action will be taken.

