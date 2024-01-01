The Lost Crown, Last of Us Part II Remastered and others – Doupě.cz

#Lost #Crown #Part #Remastered #Doupě.cz

After the busy end of the previous year, we will finally have at least a little rest. During January, only a few big news await us.

War Hospital

Date of publication: January 11th

January 11th Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X

In recent years, we have looked into the First World War environment several times in the form of video games. The last successful case is the Czech Last Train Home. War Hospital from the Polish studio Brave Lamb looks at this topic a little differently. The main scene of the game is a military hospital on the western French front, which you will take on as an experienced doctor, Henry Wells.

A British veteran who was drafted into the First World War has difficult tasks ahead of him. Together with him, we will decide on the functioning of the entire hospital. The crisis is everywhere you look and your hospital is plagued not only by a lack of medical supplies and medicines, but also by insufficient staff for all activities. This also applies to the potential rescue of all brought injured.

Decisions about everything are under your thumb. This also includes the verdict on whether you will devote time and resources to try to save the injured person, or if you prefer some of the lighter cases with a higher probability of survival. At least your options will improve over time with newer technologies and tools that you can keep developing.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Date of publication: January 18th

January 18th Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch

While we’re still waiting for the Sands of Time remake that was announced years ago, the Prince of Persia series returns with an all-new adventure. Instead of a classic action 3D jumper, this time Ubisoft will take us to a two-dimensional world designed in the style of the metroidvania genre. So we will have to explore the world and acquire new unique abilities in order to get to its other parts.

It’s quite bizarre that we won’t be playing as the prince himself in The Lost Crown. In his place, Sargon, a member of the elite unit Immortals, takes the main role, who has to free the Persian prince from captivity. He goes with his companions to the palace where the enemy is holding him, but not long after he is accused of high treason. Because of this, he has to fight not only with enemy creatures, but also with fighters who stood by his side until recently.

It is clear from the samples that there will also be games with time among the mechanics, as was the case with the classic parts of the series. Metroidvanias are characterized by the fact that, even if they look like things for younger people, in reality they can be quite annoying with their difficulty, and I sincerely hope that this will be the case with The Lost Crown as well. Sargon can pull off some nice stunts and it would be a shame if their use was only required by eye.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Date of publication: January 19

January 19 Platforms: PlayStation 5

Already the remake of the first The Last of Us seemed to me to be a decent milking of a successful brand. The remaster of the two, which was released on the fourth PlayStation only three years ago and is playable on the fifth, makes an even stronger impression on me. But Naughty Dog decided it deserved an upgrade, so a remaster is in the works for PS5. At least this time it won’t just be about improved graphics.

From the first sample, the graphical shift is not that big, which was probably clear since the announcement of the remaster. The main novelty here is the rogue-lite No Return mode, in which we will repeatedly go into action in the role of different characters. Each playthrough means new upgrades and different environments, and we’ll certainly have the chance to get a few permanent power-ups. If No Return works like Valhalla in GoW Ragnarök, it could be a very pleasant surprise.

In addition, you can look forward to other new content. The developers let us see under the hood of what didn’t end up in the game. As part of the remaster, you can take a look at several unfinished levels, which also include comments from the creators. After all, this applies to the entire game, where you can also turn on commenting. We must also not forget that if you own the PS4 version, you can access the remaster for a fee of $10.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Date of publication: January 25th

January 25th Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The legal adventure series Ace Attorney is finally coming to modern platforms in its entirety after years. Until now, you could find some of the parts on the now almost dead Nintendo 3DS or on mobile devices. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy brings another trio to the current platforms, where Phoenix Wright is replaced in the main role by the newly minted lawyer Apollo.

In total, this collection contains 16 episodes. Namely, it is a combination of the titles Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice together with two special episodes that were previously only available as part of DLC. Fans will then find all kinds of materials to complement this trio among the bonuses.

The trilogy tries to keep the games in the state they were originally released in and improves them only slightly. Several new language mutations have been added to the new versions, but unfortunately you will find Czech here in vain. It’s a shame mainly because the whole game is based on narration and investigation through texts, so it’s a very complicated matter for those who don’t know foreign languages.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Date of publication: January 26

January 26 Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X

The continuation of Ichiban Kasuga’s story takes us to Hawaii. This is the first time that the Like a Dragon series (the previous parts of which were published in our country under the name Yakuza) will be seen outside of Japan. The search for Ichiban’s mother brings us here, but as it happens, luck doesn’t favor him, so not long after his arrival he gets into trouble when he suddenly finds himself on the beach with his bare bottom.

Fortunately, there is also an experienced Kazuma Kirjú in Hawaii, with whom we will join forces. A few local faces will also join us. Like its predecessor, Infinite Wealth is a turn-based RPG, so the whole party will be involved in the fights. To make it not so shallow, each attack or ability also has an active component, which, if used correctly, will achieve a much better result.

Infinite Wealth also incorporated the faces of several well-known actors. So far we know that Danny Trejo will play one of the leaders of the local Barracuda gang. The local yakuza captain is Masataka Ebina, whose face was lent by actor Daniel Bae Kim. Studio Ryu Ga Gotoku has only revealed these names so far, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there are other familiar faces as a result.

Tekken 8

Date of publication: January 26

January 26 Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X

Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat got out with a new sequel last year, so we only have Tekken left to complete the big three. We will play its eighth part in full splendor at the end of the month, but you can already touch it as part of the demo version, which includes a taste of the story campaign. But only in the final game will you see the complete continuation of the storyline constantly revolving around the bloodlines of Kazama and Mishima.

But the fighters will certainly return to Tekken this time mainly because of the multiplayer. There are 32 playable characters in the roster at release, with both familiar faces and new faces. In terms of game style, Tekken still sticks to its established style, where each button presents one of the limbs and with the right combinations you can conjure up really strong combos. At the same time, several new mechanics have been added that support an aggressive style of play.

In addition to the classic modes, you can also find Arcade Quest in the eight. The creators here want to show players the real arcade experience. Today’s players will no longer recognize the magic of the times when they used to go to slot machines so easily, so at least they will be able to spend time with other players in a virtual gaming room with their avatars.

