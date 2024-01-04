The Lost Crown’s PC requirements and performance on consoles revealed

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is now exactly two weeks away from launch, but those of us reviewing the highly promising return to the series’ 2D roots have already started receiving codes for the game. This of course means that the developers have put some details in place, including how the game will work on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and Amazon Luna when it arrives on January 18. Then it’s time to announce the PC specs and information about how it will run on the various consoles.

The PC specs are quite kind, as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown can even be played at pretty good settings on a laptop:

Minimum (1920×1080, 60 fps, Graphics Quality Normal)
CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3,4 GHz eller AMD Ryzen3 1200 3,1 GHz
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4 GB VRAM)
RAM: 8 GB (dual channel setup)
Hard disk space: 30 GB
DirectX version: DirectX 11
Operating system: Windows 10/11 (can 64-biters)

Recommended (2560×1440 [2K]60 fps, graphics quality high)
CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3,4 GHz eller AMD Ryzen5 1600 3,2 GHz
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4 GB VRAM)
RAM: 8 GB (dual channel setup)
Hard disk space: 30 GB
DirectX version: DirectX 11
Operating system: Windows 10/11 (can 64-biters)

Ultra (3840×2160 [4K]60 fps, Graphics quality Ultra)
CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3,4 GHz eller AMD Ryzen5 1600 3,2 GHz
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB VRAM)
RAM: 8 GB (dual channel setup)
Hard disk space: 30 GB
DirectX version: DirectX 11
Operating system: Windows 10/11 (can 64-biters)

As the battles and exploration seem to require good reflexes and timing, Ubisoft will deliver at least 60 frames per second on all consoles, with up to 120 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. At the same time, we can enjoy the eye-catching graphics in the expected image resolution . It means:

PS5 og Xbox Series X: 120 fps i 4K
Xbox Series S: 60 fps i 1440p
PS4 Pro og Xbox One X: 60 fps i 4K
PS4, Xbox One og Amazon Luna: 60 fps i 1080p
Nintendo Switch: 60 fps in 1080p (in the dock) and 720p (handheld)

What platform do you want to play Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on?

