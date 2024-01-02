The love of McDonald’s cost a driver from Suceava with a Mercedes his license and a fine of almost 6,000 lei VIDEO

#love #McDonalds #cost #driver #Suceava #Mercedes #license #fine #lei #VIDEO

A 21-year-old man faced a hefty fine and a 30-day license suspension on the first day of 2024 after he refused to leave the line of McDonald’s cars that occupied a lane of Ana Ipătescu Boulevard in Suceava.

The incident took place on Monday evening, January 1, in the area of ​​the McDonald’s restaurant in the center of Suceava. Given the fact that traffic was hampered by the line of cars formed at McDrive, a police crew had to intervene to smooth the traffic.

However, the efforts of the police to clear the traffic were hampered by a driver who did not want to leave the line of cars. The young man, who was driving a Mercedes with provisional numbers, claimed he wanted to wait to order.

The young man was left without his driver’s license for 30 days. Photo: pixabay (Archive)

Seeing that the young man was resisting, the law enforcement officers immobilized him, handcuffed him and took him to the police station.

After checks, the police discovered that the driver was a 21-year-old man from Vicovu de Jos, Suceava county, who had a driver’s license for less than a year.

Thus, the driver in question was fined 5,945 lei for several violations, including blocking the intersection and disobeying the policemen’s instructions.

At the same time, he was left without his driver’s license for 30 days, for “disobeying the signals, indications and provisions of the traffic policeman in the exercise of his duties”.