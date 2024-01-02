The love of McDonald’s cost a driver from Suceava with a Mercedes his license and a fine of almost 6,000 lei VIDEO

#love #McDonalds #cost #driver #Suceava #Mercedes #license #fine #lei #VIDEO

A 21-year-old man faced a hefty fine and a 30-day license suspension on the first day of 2024 after he refused to leave the line of McDonald’s cars that occupied a lane of Ana Ipătescu Boulevard in Suceava.

The incident took place on Monday evening, January 1, in the area of ​​the McDonald’s restaurant in the center of Suceava. Given the fact that traffic was hampered by the line of cars formed at McDrive, a police crew had to intervene to smooth the traffic.

However, the efforts of the police to clear the traffic were hampered by a driver who did not want to leave the line of cars. The young man, who was driving a Mercedes with provisional numbers, claimed he wanted to wait to order.

The young man was left without his driver’s license for 30 days. Photo: pixabay (Archive)

Seeing that the young man was resisting, the law enforcement officers immobilized him, handcuffed him and took him to the police station.

After checks, the police discovered that the driver was a 21-year-old man from Vicovu de Jos, Suceava county, who had a driver’s license for less than a year.

Thus, the driver in question was fined 5,945 lei for several violations, including blocking the intersection and disobeying the policemen’s instructions.

At the same time, he was left without his driver’s license for 30 days, for “disobeying the signals, indications and provisions of the traffic policeman in the exercise of his duties”.

Also Read:  Renew your interior in 2024? 5 ways to give your home a different look

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The recruiter’s lies to ensnare a child to murder | Sweden
The recruiter’s lies to ensnare a child to murder | Sweden
Posted on
Will we all have a four-day work week in Lithuania in 2024?
Will we all have a four-day work week in Lithuania in 2024?
Posted on
Stock markets have soared in Europe and the USA in the last year. For 2024, the forecast is moderate optimism
Stock markets have soared in Europe and the USA in the last year. For 2024, the forecast is moderate optimism
Posted on
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro information leaked, battery increased to 10000mAh, fast charging 120W, expected to launch Q2/2024 along with Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro information leaked, battery increased to 10000mAh, fast charging 120W, expected to launch Q2/2024 along with Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News