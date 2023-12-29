The lover who came to the girl with gifts was kicked out into the street: even the security guard was scared

#lover #girl #gifts #kicked #street #security #guard #scared

I had a friend who lived in a different city from me and we were almost 200 kilometers apart. Because of my work and her studies, we didn’t see each other very often. But we agreed to meet before the New Year, because it was a convenient period, and it was also her birthday, so we decided to celebrate two occasions at the same time.

I thought there would be an opportunity to spend the night with her parents, because the road is not short and it is not worth coming for several hours. We discussed our meeting all week. We agreed what and how it will be. Since I am a romantic and sincere person, I bought gifts – small, but from the bottom of my heart. The perfume and the white teddy bear seemed like a nice gift to me.

After about three hours of travel, I was already at her place. I was happy to see my person, to be able to hug her. We walked around her town and decided to go back to her house to celebrate Christmas and her birthday surrounded by her family.

The evening was cozy and warm. She liked the gifts. It was good in the heart. But by the end of the evening I felt sick, although now it seems like a curiosity.

It turns out that there was no mention of me staying the night. Her parents didn’t even talk about it, because it turned out that they had guests coming and I was just ballast. Her parents thought that I would come home, even though it was already 10 pm and the buses had stopped running for a long time.

To my surprise, my friend looked at me with an indifferent face, as if this were a normal life situation. It was suggested to take a taxi home, but you can imagine how much it would cost to travel home by taxi for 200 kilometers?

So, all I had to do was look for an opportunity to stay somewhere until morning. Hotels and all other places of accommodation were full and there were no more places. And then I felt like a homeless person whose only place is the bus station. The feeling was disgusting.

Not knowing the other city, I donated a few litas to a taxi and went to the bus station. I timidly knocked on the glass of the station door, a security guard of solid age came out.

With a trembling voice, I explained what happened to me in the situation. His initial reaction surprised me. He started laughing heartily and said that I had received a “wonderful” gift. Of course, they let me in afterwards because it was cold outside. One wondered what must be inside a person to leave a person alone in a strange city at night.

We talked with him almost the whole night. The topics were varied, but I was also interested in communication, and his night did not last long. Anyway, not so early in the morning, I got on the bus and went home.

Of course I bought a large chocolate as a thank you to the security guard. It probably goes without saying that my relationship ended after that night, but it was also a good lesson. For the whole life. No matter how many years pass, this will remain my greatest Christmas adventure and curiosity.

