The low-cost car giant announces the latest innovation: it will arrive on new models, enthusiasts in ecstasy

The world of cars is changing visibly and there is sensational news regarding low-cost cars.

In recent years there are many and more and more automotive companies that are making themselves known throughout the world. This is in fact denoted by the birth of some that produce highly ecological and at the same time low-cost cars, a real panacea for this market.

Incredible news for these low cost cars (Canva – derapate.it)

Until not long ago they were there Tesla the cars that achieved the best results from this point of view, with the American giant being in demand all over the world for the quality of its cars. Now, however, the world has changed and above all there are many who are also placing their trust in other leading companies.

One of these for example is a BYD, with the Chinese giant demonstrating that it can become Tesla’s main rival. For many it seemed like a virtually impossible undertaking, but it can be seen that even a giant in the world of car rental like the Sixt has decided to turn only to these Chinese cars for electric.

The numbers also demonstrate how BYD is capable of producing low-cost, zero-impact cars and above all that at the same time are extraordinarily high-performance. All this data cannot do anything other than lead to a significant increase in sales and when a lot of money comes in, large industries can’t wait to reinvest it.

BYD renews itself: billion-dollar investment

The BYD it certainly doesn’t want to stop now that the whole world is starting to fear its increasingly evident rise. The CEO of the company directly spoke about the future of the Asian giant, that is Wang Shenfu. The latter highlighted how important it is at this moment to be able to develop as much as possible a strategy that leads to the creation of semi-autonomous driving cars.

BYD YangWang (BYD Press Media – derapate.it)

They are the famous “intelligent cars”, capable of driving themselves and taking passengers to their destination, thus avoiding accidents that may be caused by distractions of various kinds or tiredness. 90% of accidents result from human errors, which means that the transition to autonomous driving could avoid major problems for the population.

In total, BYD has announced an unprecedented investment in this field, given that we are talking about 100 million Yuan, which means just under 13 billion Euros. Among the various technologies that will be installed inside the new ones BYD, according to what he reports Bloomberg, there could be a particular semi-automatic guide.

In fact, the car will drive itself, but to make it work you will have to touch the steering wheel at least once every 15 seconds. A small step forward, but which also allows you to maintain high concentration and attention in case something doesn’t go well. This system will be present on some low-cost models of the BYD, but it also aims for luxury cars like la Yang Wang. For now these cars will have a price of 38 thousand Euros, a real bargain.

