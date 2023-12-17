The low-cost clone of the T-Max drives Italians crazy: it has everything and you save a lot

#lowcost #clone #TMax #drives #Italians #crazy #save #lot

The Yamaha T-Max will have a great competitor on the market, with a novelty that is close to making Italians go crazy with joy.

One of the companies that has shown the most to be dominant in the world of motorcycles on a global level is certainly the Yamaha. Over the years, the Japanese giant has highlighted its ability to cover various aspects of two-wheeled mobility, with a series of top-level motorcycles.

Yamaha T-Max, the clone drives Italians crazy (Canva – derapate.it)

Among those who have been able to receive the greatest acclaim, we certainly cannot fail to mention the sensational one T-Max, a scooter of impressive dimensions that has managed to conquer everyone on the market. Even a legend in the world of football like Francesco Totti he was enchanted by this motorbike, so much so that he showed up for a new meeting with Luciano Spalletti on board this two-wheeler.

From 2001 onwards this bike has continued to improve over the years, with the current model once again appearing in all its glory. The length of the two-wheeler is 219 cm, the width is 141 cm and the saddle height is 80 cm. Inside the Yamaha decided to mount a 550cc twin-cylinder engine which can deliver up to a maximum of 48 horsepower.

The scooter in question has a starting price of well 13 thousand Euros, which is why there are many who do not disdain the purchase of an older and used version. Apparently the style of this motorbike has set a precedent, so much so that another large company has also decided to create an exceptional new motorbike.

Kymco AK 550 Premium: sport and comfort at a good price

There were many new features that enthusiasts were able to admire recently on the occasion of the great EICMA 2023 event. Kymco has certainly not remained on the sidelines, which is why it has launched a sensational product on the market AK 550 Premium, a two-wheeler of the highest level and which has managed to combine power and elegance in the same motorbike.

Kymco AK 550 Premium (Kymco Press Media – derapate.it)

In fact, this can be seen when this motorbike can deliver 51 horsepower, with the peak speed it can reach being 160 km/h. The Kymco has worked a lot on the safety systems, so much so that it features a TCS traction control system, in addition to cruise control.

Important innovations can also be admired when the presence of a display with 3 digital dials is noted. There are also a number of best when it comes to the navigation system, in addition to the fact that technological development has brought the Kymco to start this model with the smart key system.

This bike can also be purchased in different styles, ranging from orange for the Sport version to blue for the Rain. Compared to Yamaha T-Max the starting price is slightly lower, in fact it starts from a base of 12.240 Euroa value which therefore leads it to be highly sought after on the market and it can already be purchased at the end of 2023.