The lyrebird is the world’s greatest mimic

#lyrebird #worlds #greatest #mimic

This will also interest you

[EN VIDÉO] One of the most powerful bird songs in the world In the forest of Costa Rica which has lost much of its splendor under…

Here we are in one of the most spectacular ecosystems on our Planet: the rainforests of Australia. The one we are in covers a mountain range in the southeast of the continent. In places, the thick, lush forest gives way to moors, open, bushy landscapes or marshy areas teeming with life. In these places live wonderful species, sometimes very ancient, such as the Wollemi pine, the last representative of a family of trees which already rose towards the sky several million years ago. We walk in a fantastic setting, which seems straight out of the overflowing imagination of a storyteller. And for good reason: here we are embarked on a real quest. Because the animal that we hope to observe today has all the trappings of a magical and… sonorous creature.

A magical bird that is difficult to observe

We are looking for the lyrebird. The lyrebird, also called superb lyrebird, is stealthy and does not allow itself to be approached easily. For centuries, it has resounded its magical song in the thick Australian forest, but no one imagined how its talents would captivate the entire world… This large land bird is endemic to Australia, which means that it is only found here. Like the blackbird or the robin of our countryside, it belongs to the order of passerines. Its family, the ménures, has two species: the superb ménure, the one that interests us today, and the ménure albert, just as talented but even more discreet than its cousin. The lyrebird owes its name to its hind feathers, the shape of which would evoke… a lyre, a stringed instrument played at least since Greco-Roman Antiquity. But to tell the truth, it is above all his musical abilities that make this name fit him like a glove…

The lyrebird is a beautiful brown and gray color. Its small head, equipped with large, round, black eyes, ends in a pointed beak. It advances cautiously on its two long legs, to the center of the clearing in front of us. It’s a male. We know this thanks to the majestic train he sports. It is made of several white feathers and two large main feathers spotted with white, silver, red and black which end in a sort of curl. It might not look exactly like a lyre, but it’s no less magnificent! The lyrebird is a terrestrial bird that can measure up to one meter and is capable of flying short distances to escape danger. Look, this one is digging the ground with its sharp claws in search of worms or insects that will make its dinner. By stirring the earth in this way, it plays a major ecological role: the lyrebird contributes to the good aeration of the soil.

Imitations made to seduce

The song of the lyrebird is among the most complex in the world. And this, for a very simple reason: he is an outstanding imitator! He harvests the sounds of the forest, like others mushrooms or berries. Our dear imitator, for example, borrowed his song from the kookaburra, a mythical bird in the culture of the first peoples of Australia. And he reproduces it to perfection… He is thus able to imitate many other species of birds to perfect his impressive recital. But what good can it do him to be an imitator of genius? The answer is there, right before our eyes. This male has folded back his hind feathers, they now cover his body and head. And he suddenly starts moving strangely. In fact, he’s dancing in the center of the clearing! We have the privilege of witnessing a nuptial display: with the forest as witness and before our amazed eyes, the male sings and dances while revealing his plumage. He is trying to impress his future partner! Yes, our dear imitator is a strange seducer…

And for the females to enjoy the show, the lyrebird must show extraordinary inventiveness, because the only way for it to attract their attention is its song! This specimen, like others before it, imitates mechanical noises, like those of cameras! The lyrebird, exposed to human noises, memorized them to add them to its repertoire. Some have been filmed imitating car alarms or the cries of human babies. Confusing isn’t it? These sounds of our daily lives bear witness to the impact of human activities on the habitat of the lyrebird. Impact that goes even further. The lyrebird was not until now considered a threatened species, but the recent forest fires which affected Australia have largely destroyed its habitat, which worries scientists and conservation associations. nature.

For a long time, the one that has focused all the attention of researchers is the superb male ménure, yet the females also sing! Just like their congeners, they imitate other animals in addition to singing the melodious song of their species to perfection. Part of the lyrebird’s talent is explained by its syrinx, the organ present in birds and comparable to our larynx, thanks to which we produce voice. It is this organ equipped with complex musculature which allows it to emit precise sounds and captivating songs. Since its discovery, scientists have continued to be interested in the virtuoso imitation abilities of the lyrebird. And you will see that this extraordinary bird still has a few surprises in store for us.

An astonishing story of friendship… or almost!

Mrs. Wilkinson was a horticulturist and used to maintain a splendid garden in her mountain chalet. She grew flowers of all kinds there and spent many hours a day with her hands in the earth looking at them, tending to them and encouraging them to grow. One day, a little lyrebird came to visit him. Mrs. Wilkinson, kneeling among her flowerbeds, raised her head to observe the strange visitor. But he hardly lingered and left furtively. The lyrebird is not easily approached and Mrs Wilkinson knew this well. She thought it was a wonderful encounter and that she would never see this curious visitor again. But the next day, as Mrs Wilkinson went about her daily business in her garden, the lyrebird returned. And the next day, and the next. She offered him some small seeds and insects to eat, which he stubbornly refused. But the most astonishing thing was yet to come. Because one day, James (that’s the name she gave him) began to sing and dance.

Imitations so complex they fool birds and fascinate scientists

Thus, Anastasia Dalziell, an ornithologist, studies the lyrebird in particular by recording the sounds it emits in its natural environment. And one day she realized that the melodious songs and extravagant imitations of the bird sometimes give way to something different. The lyrebird produces a sound, which reminds the researcher of something she has already heard during her expeditions in the forest: the noises made by groups of birds when danger approaches.

Because yes, when a predator approaches, birds of different species start to sound the alarm all together, shouting, to try to scare the enemy away. The sound emitted therefore combines the cries of several species of birds, it is very complex! By studying recordings of the lyrebird, Anastasia and her team realized that it is capable of recreating this sound on its own! In fact, it creates a very elaborate auditory illusion to give the impression that a group of birds are warning of danger. To do this, he superimposes calls from different birds and changes the intensity of those calls to give the impression that they are coming from different positions and are therefore produced by different individuals. It even pushes the precision to the point of imitating the beating of birds’ wings!

The result is astonishing for the human ear. But by making birds listen to this illusion, Anastasia realized that they too were being deceived by the illusion: they ran to join the group simulated by the lyrebird as they would in the event of real danger! The lyrebird is therefore not only a majestic bird, worthy of fairy tales. An outstanding imitator and major ecological player, he is capable of creating sound illusions of such precision that they fool the birds themselves! Incredible isn’t it?