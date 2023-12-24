The magic of Christmas: “Silent Night”, a song goes around the world! …

#magic #Christmas #Silent #Night #song #world

A song goes around the world! … Every year, including 2023!

“SILENT NIGHT” and “THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS”

You don’t need expensive gifts to be happy, just the fact that you are healthy and can spend Christmas with your loved ones is probably the greatest joy! …

There is magic in the air on this special day! First comes the time spent together with the family on Christmas Eve and the longing wait for the Christ child among children. When it gets dark, the tension increases until the angel bell rings and you can finally enter the room decorated for Christmas. When you look at the brightly lit Christmas tree, a pleasant feeling and a very special joy spreads. In many families, the traditional Christmas carol “Silent Night” is sung afterwards!

“Silent Night, Holy Night” is considered the best-known Christmas carol worldwide and the epitome of Christmas customs in the German-speaking world. It was first performed on December 24, 1818 in a Roman Catholic church in Oberndorf near Salzburg with a melody by Franz Xaver Gruber and lyrics by Joseph Mohr. Since then, the German song lyrics have been translated and sung worldwide in 320 languages ​​and dialects.

Every year again! … Despite the multiple crises that we have been confronted with in recent years, it will soon be that time again that we can enjoy the magic of Christmas and on December 24th this atmospheric Christmas song will be heard around the world.

With this in mind, I wish everyone a merry, merry Christmas, contentment and health as well as a joyful, relaxing Christmas holiday!

Kind regards Silvia

*) Interesting, worth-knowing additional information about the Christmas carol “Silent Night” is noted in the post comments.