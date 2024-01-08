#main #problem #Ukrainians #remains #good #signs

Experts from the civil defense and security analysis center Locked N’ Loaded say there are fears that the Russians may launch an offensive operation in the direction of Kharkiv in an attempt to reduce the threat to Belgorod. According to experts, theoretically this course of action is possible, but currently the aggressor does not have a full-fledged group for it.

Reviewing the past week, military experts say that in the second half of the week, Ukrainian forces intensified strikes in the depth of the aggressor’s defenses. The attacks were mainly concentrated in two directions: Belgorod and Crimea.

In Belgorod, the military infrastructure of the aggressor was attacked, but the civilian infrastructure was also damaged. It is difficult to say whether this is a purposeful tactic of the Ukrainian forces or more a consequence of the debris of Ukrainian missiles and drones shot down by the Russians and falling on the city.

Regarding Crimea, everything is clearer – Ukrainian forces hit the aggressor’s V2 and air defense infrastructure with combined attacks.

Rumors about the Russian Chief of General Staff, Gen. The destruction of V. Gerasimov at the Sakai airport was not confirmed, but the strike that killed high-ranking officers was. The Ukrainians tried a new tactic of a combined attack.

Battle Intelligence:

A swarm of about 40 drones is attacking (the Russians reported that as many as 50 drones were used in one attack).

Aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force are raised and planted, creating deception in the airspace. For example, they carry out a misleading attack, when the aircraft take off, fly to the side of the enemy, but do not attack with missiles in front of the place (line) of opening fire, but turn around and fly back. The next time they attack with rockets – decoys. The Russians also use this tactic.

Up to 10 missiles (Storm Shadow/Neptune) strike at the occupier targets;

A repeat drone strike immediately follows;

Again up to 10 missiles (Storm Shadow/Neptune) hit targets.

They began intensively using the most modern rockets

For the second week, the aggressor organized very intensive combined attacks against the military and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Missile losses decreased somewhat (94 and 77), but the number of strikes by the most modern Russian missiles increased significantly.

The fact that 10 Kinzhal missiles were fired at the same time shows that last week the aggressor tried more to achieve tangible results.

The use of drones has also increased, which is reflected in the graph of UAV losses (187 and 218). True, most of the missiles and drones were shot down, and the results of the hits were limited. This is also proven by the attempt of the occupiers to create success stories about the supposedly destroyed gen. V. Zalužno’s deputy’s bunker, etc.

Aggressor loss dynamics

Russian manpower losses continued to decrease, but still remained quite significant (6,040 and 5,500). At the same time, the losses of the aggressor’s armored vehicles significantly decreased (301 and 155).

On the one hand, this could be explained by the renewed lack of ammunition in the Ukrainian forces.

Information appeared in the Wall Street Journal that currently the aggressor fires 5 times more artillery ammunition per day than the Ukrainian forces (10,000 and 2,000). It is a question of what period to take, but if these dubious figures were close to the truth, we would probably see the aggressor’s units moving forward on the line of contact, at least in certain parts of it.

This is not the case at the moment, because the use of indirect fire ammunition was 5 times higher than last summer, when the Russians carried out an offensive operation in the Lysychansk-Shiverodonetsk sector. This is the essence of Russian military doctrine and practice, you sweep everything with indirect fire, and then the maneuver units come. The proportions given now do not correspond to what is happening on the ground.

War in Ukraine

© AFP / Scanpix

All the more so as the aggressor’s artillery losses increased significantly (161 and 197) and air defense losses increased during this week (12 and 14).

It’s likely that 5 times more firing of ammunition per day would not result in such numbers. Of course, the WSJ cites a particular source, and military experts analyze open sources to provide their own insight, but the truth, they emphasize, is that the true longer-term statistics are virtually impossible to calculate and likely lie somewhere in the middle.

Logistics transport losses remained similarly high (270 and 230). This shows that the Ukrainian forces have something to fight the enemy, and they compensate for the possible lack of artillery ammunition with drones.

Assessment of the situation

Presumably, the decrease in the losses of the aggressor’s maneuver units was due to the drop in the overall pace of the Russian attack on the contact line.

In turn, the Ukrainian forces continued to effectively attack targets in the depth of the aggressor’s defenses (positions of artillery units, air defense systems, logistical transport) with artillery and drones. Nevertheless, the occupiers were able to achieve tactical gains in the Bakhmut sector, continued to attack in the Avdijivka sector and tried to seize the initiative in the Orichiv sector.

Assessments appeared that in an attempt to reduce the threat to Belgorod, the aggressor forces may launch an offensive operation in the direction of Kharkiv.

Theoretically, this course of action is possible, but at the moment the aggressor does not have a full-fledged group for it. The situation could partially be resolved in a favorable direction for the Russians, if the aggressor forces operating in the Svatove sector were used for this operation.

In this case, there would be an opportunity to achieve the limited objectives of the offensive operation (for example, to attract artillery within effective firing range to the city of Kharkiv). However, in order to block Kharkiv or even more so to occupy it, the aggressor would need to review all operations at the front and concentrate units and resources towards Kharkiv at their expense.

According to experts, such a course of action is unlikely.

The aggressor maintains an intense pace of combined attacks against Ukrainian military and civilian infrastructure. The fact that he used large quantities of missiles during one attack (for example, 3-5 months of Kinzhal production resources during one attack) shows that the Russians hoped to achieve major military and/or propaganda goals during the festive period. It’s not out of the question that large combo strikes will continue, but they may be less frequent in order to conserve missiles.

War in Ukraine

© / Scanpix

Combined attacks by Ukrainian forces against targets in the depth of the aggressor’s defenses may continue, but will likely be less frequent and based on specific intelligence due to limited resources.

The main strategic problem for Ukraine remains the uncertainty regarding timely and full-fledged military assistance from the West.

True, there are positive signs.

On the one hand, the US State Department stated that it cannot be ruled out that the US will no longer be able to support Ukraine on the same scale as in 2022-2023, but the Republican statements that Mr. Biden’s administration has delayed support for Ukraine and it needs to be significantly expanded show that support for Ukraine in the upcoming elections is not just an irritant, but an opportunity to gain an advantage in a political struggle.

“We hope that this dynamic will finally translate into a Senate decision on providing military aid to the warring Ukrainians,” say experts.

In the context of the Ukrainian attacks in Belgorod, France’s statement that the Ukrainians choose their targets themselves and D. Medvedev’s hysterical reaction to this show that the Europeans take a clear position to be considered “soft bodies”.

What’s more, this is also proven by the continuous (although not as large as the previous American) support packages for Ukraine.