the major astronomical events not to be missed in 2024 – Tuxboard

Between shooting stars, comets and even eclipses, there will be no shortage of major astronomical events in 2024!

The year 2024 promises to be rich in astronomical events. There will be shooting Starscomets and eclipses in the coming months!

Lots of astronomical events in 2024

The astronomical calendar for 2024 will be full! Because astronomers are predicting heavy things! There should be no less than 10 appointments not to be missed.

But then the question arises, what are the announcements for the next twelve months that promise to be grandiose? From January to December, you will have the opportunity to see crazy shows.

With some shooting Stars, meteors. But also with a solar eclipse, a lunar one and beautiful comets… Our colleagues from Futura Science affirm, “they thus offer a spectacle of great beauty. As long as you have clear, clear skies.”

Eh yes ! This is very good for having good visibility! On the night of January 3 to 4, experts assure that there will be rain shooting stars with falls reportedly running at 40 objects per hour. The same is true for meteor showers.

If you want a very good view to admire the shooting Stars, experts therefore advise moving away from all sources of pollution. You will be able to better enjoy the beautiful lunar shows.

Eh yes ! On March 25, the Moon will be astonishing after the passage of shooting Stars. Futura Science adds that the “effects on the Moon’s brightness are relatively small, with its natural whiteness yellowing or darkening. »

And that’s not all ! Because on September 18, the Moon will undergo a partial eclipse. This means that it will fall into the darkness and shadow of the Planet. On the other hand, during the eclipse, the phenomenon will be completely different!

Indeed, part of the Moon will be almost invisible. Only Americans will have the chance to benefit from the darkening of the Moon on March 25. But the French will be able to see the partial eclipse.

Prepare your telescopes to see shooting stars

One thing is certain, photographers and professionals will be very happy this year. Because the spectacle of Mother Nature will be very beautiful. After the appearance of shooting Stars, the Sun will disappear in broad daylight.

And this, across a large part of the American continent from April 8. Futura Science explains that “ from northern Mexico to Canada. Passing through the east coast of the United States. The Moon will pass in front of our star. »

During this phenomenon, you will be able to observe the solar corona. It will be highlighted by the black mass of the Moon. But then the question arises, how long will the eclipse last? Experts estimate a duration of between 5 and 10 minutes.

This is not a great first! Because in 2023, comet 12 Pons-Brooks was the talk of the town. Indeed, it has captivated the pros with its unique appearance. Because of its shape. There are some kinds of horns.

You will therefore be able to observe the “horned comet” or the “Millennium Falcon” with the naked eye in 2024. After the passage of shooting Stars, this comet will approach Earth on April 21. But not too much ! Because it will therefore be 230 million km away.

Its magnitude will then be around 4. There is no doubt that some astronomers are already dreaming of photographing the comet during the total eclipse of April 8… The year 2024 will therefore be an opportunity to discover beautiful photos.

Moreover, in 2023, the Royal Observatory of Greenwich rewarded a photo of Mars passing behind the satellite. Please note that there will also be a new solar eclipse on October 2.