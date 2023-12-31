the major astronomical events not to be missed in 2024 – Tuxboard

#major #astronomical #events #missed #Tuxboard

Between shooting stars, comets and even eclipses, there will be no shortage of major astronomical events in 2024!

The year 2024 promises to be rich in astronomical events. There will be shooting Starscomets and eclipses in the coming months!

Lots of astronomical events in 2024

The astronomical calendar for 2024 will be full! Because astronomers are predicting heavy things! There should be no less than 10 appointments not to be missed.

But then the question arises, what are the announcements for the next twelve months that promise to be grandiose? From January to December, you will have the opportunity to see crazy shows.

With some shooting Stars, meteors. But also with a solar eclipse, a lunar one and beautiful comets… Our colleagues from Futura Science affirm, “they thus offer a spectacle of great beauty. As long as you have clear, clear skies.”

Eh yes ! This is very good for having good visibility! On the night of January 3 to 4, experts assure that there will be rain shooting stars with falls reportedly running at 40 objects per hour. The same is true for meteor showers.

If you want a very good view to admire the shooting Stars, experts therefore advise moving away from all sources of pollution. You will be able to better enjoy the beautiful lunar shows.

Eh yes ! On March 25, the Moon will be astonishing after the passage of shooting Stars. Futura Science adds that the “effects on the Moon’s brightness are relatively small, with its natural whiteness yellowing or darkening. »

Also Read:  “Not proven” – Was Hawking wrong about black holes?

And that’s not all ! Because on September 18, the Moon will undergo a partial eclipse. This means that it will fall into the darkness and shadow of the Planet. On the other hand, during the eclipse, the phenomenon will be completely different!

Indeed, part of the Moon will be almost invisible. Only Americans will have the chance to benefit from the darkening of the Moon on March 25. But the French will be able to see the partial eclipse.

Prepare your telescopes to see shooting stars

One thing is certain, photographers and professionals will be very happy this year. Because the spectacle of Mother Nature will be very beautiful. After the appearance of shooting Stars, the Sun will disappear in broad daylight.

And this, across a large part of the American continent from April 8. Futura Science explains that “ from northern Mexico to Canada. Passing through the east coast of the United States. The Moon will pass in front of our star. »

During this phenomenon, you will be able to observe the solar corona. It will be highlighted by the black mass of the Moon. But then the question arises, how long will the eclipse last? Experts estimate a duration of between 5 and 10 minutes.

This is not a great first! Because in 2023, comet 12 Pons-Brooks was the talk of the town. Indeed, it has captivated the pros with its unique appearance. Because of its shape. There are some kinds of horns.

You will therefore be able to observe the “horned comet” or the “Millennium Falcon” with the naked eye in 2024. After the passage of shooting Stars, this comet will approach Earth on April 21. But not too much ! Because it will therefore be 230 million km away.

Also Read:  Discover the first laptops equipped with Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake with AI – LaptopSpirit

Its magnitude will then be around 4. There is no doubt that some astronomers are already dreaming of photographing the comet during the total eclipse of April 8… The year 2024 will therefore be an opportunity to discover beautiful photos.

Moreover, in 2023, the Royal Observatory of Greenwich rewarded a photo of Mars passing behind the satellite. Please note that there will also be a new solar eclipse on October 2.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Casual Games – Sunday Birth Games
Casual Games – Sunday Birth Games
Posted on
Queen Margrethe breaks with Danish tradition by abdicating
Queen Margrethe breaks with Danish tradition by abdicating
Posted on
Mathieu van der Poel: Veloprofi bespucks fans outside
Mathieu van der Poel: Veloprofi bespucks fans outside
Posted on
Alzheimer Café Peel en Maas
Alzheimer Café Peel en Maas
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News